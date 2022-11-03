Adlumin Appoints Robert Kalchthaler as Chief Financial Officer

The company welcomes another industry leader to its executive team.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adlumin–Today, Adlumin, the command center for security operations, announced the appointment of Robert (“Bob”) Kalchthaler as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kalchthaler will be responsible for the financial and strategic growth management of Adlumin, overseeing future growth funding and financial modeling for the company. He is a highly operational finance professional with transactional experience, including capital structure, private company equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, bank financing and restructuring.

“I am excited to begin my journey at Adlumin during a time of unprecedented growth and expansion. I am impressed with the company’s story, dedication to its customers and unique positioning in the market,” said Bob Kalchthaler, CFO at Adlumin. “I look forward to working with the executive team to further fuel Adlumin’s transformation in the industry.”

Before joining the Adlumin team, Kalchthaler built his financial and executive leadership experience with high-growth technology companies. He has an extensive operating background in international expansion, day-to-day financial infrastructure building and management. Previously served as CFO with Altruista Health, Inc, IKANO Communications, and Virtacore Systems, among others.

“Expanding Adlumin’s leadership team is a direct reflection of how quickly the company is growing,” said Robert Johnston, Adlumin CEO. “Bob’s extensive background and leadership in finance, operations and organizational growth will allow Adlumin to continue to scale and keep pace with our acceleration.”

The company continues to attract industry experts dedicated to moving its mission forward. With guidance from Kalchthaler and the rest of the executive team, Adlumin will continue to design its legacy in the cybersecurity industry, ensuring that companies are kept out of the dark, securing their IT environment for years to come.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, cloud-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform plus extended risk management and security services. The platform focuses on advanced cyber threats, system vulnerabilities, and sprawling IT operations to command greater visibility, stop threats, reduce your business risk, and automate compliance. Adlumin leverages powerful machine learning, identifies critical threats, automates remediation rules and systems updates, and provides live continuous compliance reporting. www.adlumin.com

Follow Adlumin: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

Contacts

Krystal Rennie, Director of Corporate Communications



Email: krystal.rennie@adlumin.com

Phone: (202) 352-8001