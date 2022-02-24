Adlumin Announces New MSP Partner Program

The new MSP program is designed to help IT service providers, value-added technology resellers, MSPs and MSSPs expand their presence within their customer base.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adlumin–Today, Adlumin (adlumin.com), the industry-trusted Command Center for security operations, announced the launch of its newly enhanced Adlumin Advantage MSP program. The program encourages partners to take their cybersecurity journey to the next level. Partners will improve their position within the industry to attract new customers by delivering value-added service offers.

Adlumin is an exclusive channel revenue company. The company has developed an exemplary MSP program that allows partners to enter at any level of cybersecurity technical competency or IT service delivery expertise while setting their own pace through the journey of enhancing their cybersecurity managed service practice.

“IT technology providers are looking to add recurring revenue to help fund their near- and long-term business objectives with confidence only recurring revenue can provide,” said Christopher Joe, Vice President of Global Partners and Distribution at Adlumin. “We want partners to know that Adlumin will be their trusted companion through the creation or enhancement of their cybersecurity service delivery practice.”

Adlumin’s continued commitment to a channel-only sales model was the foundation for adding innovative and industry-first partner benefits. A few of those new benefits include aggregated MSP pricing, monthly invoicing, renewal protection, quarterly business-level rebates, equally paid out sales and system engineers (SE) cash rewards. Additional benefits include Adlumin reciprocal opportunity development that is internally goaled and measured and direct access to technical support resources, who will work directly and solely in support of the partner.

“Adlumin offers a managed security services platform with XDR and SOAR capabilities, giving partners and their customers full visibility into their IT environment,” said Jim Adams, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Channels at Adlumin. “We have built a unique solution and program that focuses on building, expanding and protecting the partner’s business and brand.”

Adlumin understands that most organizations must shift to meet digital transformation requirements and address the ever-expanding threat landscape as the cybersecurity industry evolves. By building upon this program, Adlumin enables partners to grow their business alongside the digital sector so that their reputation and brand can remain polished and expansive.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, managed security services platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure. www.adlumin.com

