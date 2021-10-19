Home Business Wire Adlumin Announces New Automated Indicator Sharing (AIS) Feature
Adlumin Announces New Automated Indicator Sharing (AIS) Feature

The company has released its new threat intelligence platform feature that supports the security needs of its users.

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adlumin announced that its Threat Intelligence feature now includes threat intel feed data from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

CISA operates under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and builds the national capacity to defend against cyberattacks. The agency works with the federal government to provide cybersecurity tools, incident response services and assessment capabilities to safeguard the ‘.gov’ networks that support the essential operations of partner departments and agencies.

Adlumin is now a participating member of CISA’s Automated Indicator Sharing (AIS) program. AIS enables the real-time exchange of machine-readable cyber threat indicators and defensive measures to help protect the AIS community and reduce the prevalence of cyberattacks.

“We are excited to join the AIS community and offer our customers and partners the opportunity to receive threat intelligence from CISA, said Dan McQuade, VP of Engineering at Adlumin. “This is another method intended to help our users remain vigilant and secure amid cyberthreats.”

The AIS community includes the following: private sector entities, federal departments and agencies, state, local, tribal and territorial (SLTT) governments, information sharing and analysis centers (ISACs) and information sharing and analysis organizations (ISAOs).

Adlumin further strengthens its leading-edge threat intelligence technology by incorporating AIS feed data, ensuring that customers can detect and respond to threats in real-time. Over the last year, the company has built new features into its platform to enhance customer experience. With this new AIS feature, Adlumin’s customers and partners are in for a secured cybersecurity journey.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, advanced security and compliance automation platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to “add luminosity” or visibility to every customer’s network processes through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure.

www.adlumin.com

Contacts

Krystal Rennie, Communications Manager

Email: krystal.rennie@adlumin.com
Phone: (202) 352-8001

