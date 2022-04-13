Home Business Wire Aditi Consulting Appoints Paul Taylor as Chief Revenue Officer
Aditi Consulting Appoints Paul Taylor as Chief Revenue Officer

Company Expands C-Suite to Enhance Strategic Capabilities

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aditi Consulting, a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Paul Taylor as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer, a position that will draw from his experience in advancing employee and company-wide performance — all with the ultimate goal of optimizing service to new and existing customers.

Taylor joins Aditi from Experis (formerly ettain group), where as President he helped develop project solution service offerings and expand the capabilities of the internal teams spread across the U.S. In addition to his experience at ettain group, Taylor also served as CEO of Solving IT (privately held) and FiveTen Group (PE-backed) where he built Salesforce integration partner and EMR implementation practices.

“Paul’s deep industry knowledge and passion for a client-first, candidate-centric approach has made him a key contributor to our global leadership team,” said Raja Narayana, CEO, Aditi Consulting. “Paul’s passion for people and customer satisfaction combined with his clear understanding of the labor market, trends and skills needed for the future of work will enable us to provide additional value for our clients and candidates.”

“Aditi Consulting has demonstrated that it’s already a leader in the industry and has proven that it is dedicated to leading the charge for the future of work,” said Taylor. “I am excited to join and lead an incredibly talented group and look forward to having a significant impact on our future growth plans and strategic capabilities for years to come.”

About Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting is a leading global technology services company known for leveraging talent to transform ideas into plans and plans into actions. Aditi’s approach combines over 25 years of technology consulting experience with precise deployment of expertly trained talent. From discovery to completion, Aditi combines your vision with our unrivaled capabilities to accelerate your digital transformation journey. More information can be found at www.aditiconsulting.com or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Britni Sehgal

Vice President, Marketing

p. 574-780-7749

e. britnis@aditiconsulting.com

