Aderant Promotes Raphael Shure to Chief Operating Officer

Shure Moves Into Strategic Role, Promoting Two From Within as Aderant Continues Leadership Transition and Global Growth

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Atlanta—Aderant®, a global business management software provider for law firms, has announced the promotion of Raphael (Rafi) Shure to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In his previous role as Senior Vice President and Chief Client Officer, he was responsible for all professional services and global support. As COO, Shure will now oversee all internal and client-facing operations, including finance, IT, professional services, and customer support.





Shure brings tremendous experience to the COO position as a member of the Aderant executive team since 2013 and a veteran software leader. Shure holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA with honors distinction from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. His business acumen will add substantial strategic perspective as Aderant continues to expand. Additionally, Shure has developed strong working relationships with many of Aderant’s clients during his eight years at the company. He possesses a deep understanding of the challenges law firms face as well as how technology can be the solution.

In addition, Shure has promoted two from within the company to serve in global consulting and customer support leadership roles.

Matt Graywood has been named Vice President of Global Professional Services at Aderant, and the Professional Services department will report to him. Having joined the company in 2019 as Senior Director of EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) Professional Services, Graywood is an experienced software and professional services leader with over twenty years of experience. Prior to Aderant, Graywood served in a variety of leadership roles, including COO of Preoday, Head of Strategic Programmes for Kewill, and Head of Professional Services for Misys. During his tenure at Aderant, Graywood has been responsible for significant growth within the EMEA region from his London base.

Samantha Rouse has been promoted to Vice President of Global Customer Support. Rouse joined Aderant in 2019 through its acquisition of Bellefield Systems where she was Vice President of Operations. Prior to Aderant and Bellefield, Rouse held a number of leadership positions at several companies, including Senior Vice President of Operations at Mobile Aspects and Senior Vice President of Products and Services at Four Rivers Software Systems. In 2020, her Aderant role expanded as Senior Director of North American Support, overseeing customer support for the company’s entire product line across the region. Rouse has been instrumental in Aderant’s expansion and development of the company’s support services arm.

“Rafi is an excellent leader and one of Aderant’s most valuable voices,” said Aderant President Chris Cartrett. “His objectives as COO will be to enhance and streamline client service and related business processes, break down silos between departments to galvanize the company, and expand the service and support options to suit the evolving needs of our clients, especially those leveraging our SaaS applications. His consistent dedication to client service during his tenure at Aderant has been an invaluable asset to our leadership team. The promotions of Matt and Samantha into senior management roles will strengthen our organization even more. I am thrilled to have Rafi move into this new position.”

“I am excited to take on the role of COO,” Shure remarked. “Aderant is well-positioned for continued success, reflecting its sustained growth in recent years with best-in-class software and enterprise SaaS solutions for the legal industry. As COO, I look forward to working with Chris and the rest of our leadership team to prioritize investment in our business, deliver enhanced outcomes for our clients, and drive operational excellence within Aderant.”

About Aderant®



Aderant is a global industry leader which provides comprehensive business management software for law firms and other professional services organizations. The company’s popular technology brands include Aderant Expert/Expert Sierra for practice management, Handshake and Drive for knowledge management, iTimekeep, OCG Live & Thrive for timekeeping and compliance, BillBlast for eBilling, CompuLaw for docketing and calendaring, and Expert Case for legal case management. Aderant operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 ®, Fortune 500 ® and the Russell 1000 ® indices. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and has several other offices across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit Aderant.com, email info@aderant.com, or follow the company on Twitter @Aderant or on LinkedIn.

