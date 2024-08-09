Aderant Accelerates Progress at ILTACON 2024, Debuting New Products and Spearheading Legal Tech/Law School Discussion Within ILTA Community

Legal Business Management Software Leader Propels Innovation at Multi-Day Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aderant—Aderant will make the most of ILTACON 2024 in Nashville next week, debuting several new technology solutions and spearheading an ILTA community discussion about law school/legal tech education with Vanderbilt Law School. The legal business management software leader will also speak on AI and deliver several company updates during the conference.





Unveiling New Technology

Aderant recently launched Stridyn, a new AI-driven cloud platform powering the company’s product suite and accelerating the work-to-cash cycle. Stridyn’s unique approach unlocks new capabilities for Aderant clients, many of which incorporate AI, and embed advanced analytics and reporting.

At ILTACON 2024, Aderant will also unveil new technology modules for clients:

viAllocate – Launching on Monday, this solution helps law firms staff the right lawyers on each matter based on their availability , skills, experience, and more. viAllocate improves utilization and helps law firms develop talent with the right assignments.

– Launching on Monday, this solution helps law firms staff the right lawyers on each matter based on their , skills, experience, and more. viAllocate improves utilization and helps law firms develop talent with the right assignments. AR Automation for Accounts Receivable – Available now to clients using Expert Sierra, AR Automation leverages MADDI, Aderant’s AI-enabled virtual associate to provide cash receipt matching. It features a sleek modern user interface (UI) and automates source document uploads, eliminating printing and barcoding. This new solution increases efficiency and accuracy for law firms.

– Available now to clients using Expert Sierra, AR Automation leverages MADDI, Aderant’s AI-enabled virtual associate to provide cash receipt matching. It features a sleek modern user interface (UI) and automates source document uploads, eliminating printing and barcoding. This new solution increases efficiency and accuracy for law firms. General Ledger (GL) – Now in private preview mode for select Sierra clients, the GL module enables improved usability and MADDI-delivered insights. Clients can tap into new Chart of Accounts and Account Linking functions and an enhanced UI.

Aderant will be exhibiting these technologies and more at Exhibit Hall booth #235, in conjunction with a series of discussions designed to help law firms around the world run a better business.

AI Chatbots and Thought Leadership Session

Aderant will further its thought leadership on AI application as Lisa Erickson, VP of AI Product and Cloud Transformation will speak on Monday, August 12 at 2 p.m. during an ILTACON session entitled Can AI Chatbots Make Knowledge Accessible. The session will explore best practices for AI chatbot implementation, distribution and use cases, including recommendations for how to implement and leverage enterprise search knowledge banks. (Location: Governor’s Ballroom South at the Gaylord Opryland)

Forging the Future Session

Tech developments are rapidly changing the legal profession, yet few law schools have substantially incorporated tech education and experimentation into their curriculums. Aderant and Vanderbilt Law School will host an interactive discussion on Tuesday, August 13 at 1:30-2:30 p.m. entitled Forging the Future – Catalyzing Innovative Legal Tech Collaborations with Law Schools. This conversation will explore how law schools can overcome obstacles to provide valuable legal tech education to their students. (Location: Canal E meeting room at the Gaylord Opryland)

Aderant will also present several company and product updates during ILTACON. Please email info@aderant.com for more information and visit the ILTACON website for additional times and locations.

