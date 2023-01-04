AdeptID Partners with OneTen to Improve Hiring Outcomes for Employers and Black Talent in the United States

AdeptID forms strategic partnership with nation’s leading coalition committed to hiring and advancing Black Americans without four-year degrees

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#diverseworkforce—AdeptID, a software development company with the mission to make job mobility easier for all people, regardless of educational attainment, today announced a strategic partnership with OneTen, a coalition designed to close the opportunity gap for Black talent in the United States by working with America’s leading executives, companies, and talent developers to hire and advance one million Black individuals without four-year degrees into family-sustaining roles. By joining the coalition, AdeptID will offer OneTen smart technology solutions to provide a simplified means for OneTen to bring eligible jobs from employers’ career websites to the OneTen Career Marketplace. This is an important step in OneTen’s technology enablement in automation of job sourcing from employer career websites and in applying OneTen eligibility criteria.

“OneTen’s ambitious mission and their team’s desire to use technology to power advancement at scale make them an ideal partner,” said Fernando Rodriguez-Villa, CEO of AdeptID. “We are excited to see our technology enhance their technology ecosystem, further support their employers, and help to get more Black individuals into better jobs, faster.”

This partnership is more important than ever. While the job market is booming, the racial wealth gap in America remains vast, largely due to the lack of access to quality, well-paying jobs that do not require college degrees. Seventy-nine percent of jobs paying more than $50,000 require a four-year college degree, which automatically excludes the 76% of Black talent over the age of 25 with relevant experience who don’t have baccalaureate degrees. In an economy where Black people only own 1.5% of America’s wealth, we need to harness multi-stakeholder partnerships and future-forward collaboration to spearhead diversity and foster pathways to success.

“From the beginning, our focus at OneTen has been on aggregating jobs from across our different corporate partners to help Black talent get family-sustaining jobs based on their skills,” said Maurice Jones, CEO of OneTen. “Partnering with AdeptID will provide us with another crucial tool to further improve hiring outcomes for employers and talent without four-year degrees across the country.”

AdeptID and OneTen aim to empower and support the need for a diverse workforce through placement of Black talent into jobs that companies sorely need. By addressing unmet business needs, helping candidates find fulfilling employment, and allowing more individuals to transition into careers with family-sustaining wages, an inclusive work culture is within reach.

About AdeptID

AdeptID is a technology organization on a mission to make job mobility easier for all people, regardless of formal educational attainment. Their API-first, transformational matching technology connects people, training, and jobs allowing organizations to discover hidden talent and empower career navigation by focusing on an individual’s transferable skills and potential. AdeptID believes that everyone is adept and all individuals have skills, capabilities, and aspirations that make them able to succeed in jobs, even jobs that are superficially different from what they have done before. Our aspiration is a world where individuals are thriving in jobs based on their unique skills earned and not on outdated educational standards. Join us at adept-id.com to help get more people into better jobs, faster.

About OneTen

OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over the next 10 years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers including leading nonprofits and other skill-credentialing organizations who support development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone – every individual, every business, every community – to change the arc of America’s story with Black talent. Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

Contacts

Media:

Kelly Ryan Bailey

Head of Growth + Marketing



marketing@adept-id.com