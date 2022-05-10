Adeas, Nextera, and intoPIX to Showcase AV over IP Reference Design on IPMX at ISE2022

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nextera Video and Adeas have teamed with intoPIX to demonstrate a reference design on the new IPMX AVoIP standard during ISE2022.

The IPMX design transports 4Kp60 444 over 1-Gb combining intoPIX TicoXS Encoder/Decoder & RTP packetizers cores with Adeas/Nextera ST2110/2059 & NMOS cores, running on a Xilinx FPGA reference platform.

“The combination of IntoPIX codec core and the Adeas/Nextera SMPTE ST2110/2059 and NMOS cores enable equipment manufacturers to add IPMX (or IP) capabilities to their products quickly and easily.” explained Antoine Wijlaars, Managing Director, Adeas.

“intoPIX develop a large range of solutions to support IPMX, including 4K & 8K Codec IP-cores & Software. We are glad to partner with Adeas/Nextera on this FPGA demonstration that can only help any IPMX implementers to speed up their product design”, said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing & Sales Director, intoPIX.

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications to enable the carriage of compressed and uncompressed video, audio, and data over IP networks. It includes provisions for control, copy protection, connection management, and security.

IPMX means dynamic, professional video over standard IP networks, including 4K video at 60fps and 4:4:4 color with just 1-Gb/s bandwidth.

It’s a truly open standard, with everyone involved taking pains to ensure that every piece of equipment built to the IPMX specification works with every other piece, that they are truly interoperable.

The combination of IPMX and intoPIX JPEG XS allows achieving more than proprietary Pro-AV protocols while preserving low latency & high quality with super-low complexity: it offers upgrade capability to 4K/8K formats on existing cables (CAT5e). Interoperability is guaranteed thanks to the use of open ST2110 & IPMX standards.

Discover the new joint IPMX Reference Design at Xilinx Booth (5Q650) during ISE2022. And see the most recent technologies, including the new 8K solutions, TicoXS FIP codec, Titanium AVoIP software at intoPIX Booth (5R650).

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new AV workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video.

www.intopix.com

About Adeas

Adeas is an independent design house and specialist in IP-cores for “media over IP” solutions. We license our IP-cores and develop customer-specific firmware, modules, boards and (sub-)systems for customers in the broadcast and pro AV industry helping them get high quality products to the market faster and cheaper.

www.adeas.nl

About Nextera Video

Nextera Video’s mission is to help equipment manufacturers IP-enable their products quickly and easily. We specialize in the education and development of NMOS software solutions to enable control interoperability via familiar controllers with plug and play functionality. We also provide sales and customer support services for the combined Adeas/Nextera solution.

www.nexteravideo.com

