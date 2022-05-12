ADDING and REPLACING First All Female-Founded Investment Platform, LUXUS, Gives Investors Opportunity to Invest in Rare Diamonds and Gems

Backed by Veronica M. Beard, current and former Blackstone executives, and other notable investors, LUXUS will partner with Kwiat/Fred Leighton to launch inaugural rare Argyle pink diamond

Backed by Veronica M. Beard, current and former Blackstone executives, and other notable investors, LUXUS will partner with Kwiat/Fred Leighton to launch inaugural rare Argyle pink diamond

LUXUS, the first all female-founded luxury investment platform, announces its official launch today. LUXUS will be the first Reg A+ fintech company to specialize in precious gems and rare jewelry, in addition to directly partnering with the luxury brands to list their assets. In response to the current volatile market environment, LUXUS will bring a new wave of investment opportunities including precious gems and coveted jewelry to investors everywhere. Straddling three existing industry sectors – luxury, commodities, and collectibles – LUXUS aims to create a new investable asset class and will launch with its inaugural MVP asset, a Pink Argyle Diamond from the collection of Kwiat/Fred Leighton, upon qualification by the SEC.

LUXUS is brought to life by Dana Auslander, a hedge fund veteran and Gretchen Gunlocke Fenton, a luxury and fashion editor. In partnering with Kwiat/Fred Leighton to launch their MVP (Minimum Viable Product), their vision is to create an opportunity for all investors to participate in this new asset class, as well as set precedent and attract luxury brands to partake in the securitization of other treasured assets.

“ We believe in providing access to assets once reserved only for the ultra wealthy. Investors everywhere should be able to participate in the ownership of the world’s most coveted assets,” said LUXUS Co-founder and CEO, Dana Auslander. “ At LUXUS, we believe luxury doesn’t have to mean ‘unattainable.’”

Since the start of COVID-19, the market for luxury goods across all forms and price points, has significantly outperformed other asset classes. LUXUS aims to capitalize on the rebounding luxury industry’s popularity and tap into a growing interest in luxury consumer goods investments. Through connecting luxury brands with investors, LUXUS will transform each asset into a securities law compliant, publicly traded equity. The platform will source, securitize, and distribute novel consumer luxury assets, including precious gems, estate jewelry, rare watches and other bespoke items, creating a curated equities portfolio for all investors.

“ We are thrilled to bring greater access and investment opportunities to the masses through something as exciting and tangible as consumer luxury goods,” said Gretchen Gunlocke Fenton, Co-founder of LUXUS. “ The aftermath of Covid has ushered in a new era in which all investors can participate in fractional ownership of these types of ‘best-in-class’ assets.”

Adding to the value of its offerings, LUXUS has also engaged Richard Jaycobs, recently retired President of Cantor Fitzgerald’s CX Futures Market, to oversee the company’s internet-based technology platform. The platform’s user interface is designed to simplify the purchase of shares in LUXUS’ offerings and reduces the complexities of personal investing.

“ LUXUS state-of-the-art technology provides investment opportunities for everyday investors in the consumer luxury goods market in a way that is understandable, accessible, and efficient,” said Richard Jaycobs.

The team will work closely with global luxury brands to source and procure luxury assets, parameterized by rarity, cultural significance, provenance, fair value, and condition. After structuring, securitizing, and filing each asset with the SEC, LUXUS will promote, market, and distribute the asset through a multi-prong sales system, harnessing the utility of modern and traditional methods to drive traction to the LUXUS platform. Finally, once the asset is qualified by the SEC, LUXUS will then list the security on a regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS) and later facilitate (1) trading on the secondary market as well as (2) a transaction based monetization exit.

Over time, LUXUS will expand into rare watches, classic automobiles and other consumer luxury goods by adopting a holistic institutional approach to this fast-growing industry. To date, LUXUS has partnered with one of the largest jewelry manufacturers and procurers, Kwiat/Fred Leighton, and will continue to expand its portfolio of brand partnerships and asset offerings in the months to come.

About LUXUS

Our mission at LUXUS is to empower everyone to invest in luxury assets. LUXUS partners with the world’s premium brands to unlock fractional ownership in coveted jewelry, ethically sourced precious gems, rare watches, accessories and more for retail investors around the world. Other investment platforms provided a roadmap for superior user experience and accessibility that we are employing for luxury assets for the first time ever. Our founding team of seasoned executives has deep expertise in fintech, Investment Management, Sales & Trading, Luxury, and Technology, and we’re lucky to be backed by some of the world’s most respected investors.

To participate as an investor in the offering, investors can go to luxusco.com. The most recent version of the company’s offering circular may be found here, https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1911165/000101054922000060/luxus1a.htm.

