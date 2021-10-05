ADC Acquires Pinpoint Software, Continues to Expand Total Store Operations Platform

Acquisition goes beyond mitigating food waste and driving sustainability to strive to help retailers in their quest to become more regenerative.

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#convenienceretail–Applied Data Corporation (ADC), the global market leader for its SaaS-based total store operations platform built for retailers, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pinpoint Software, Inc., a provider of software solutions driving operational efficiencies and execution for grocers and other retailers, including the world’s leading expiration date management platform, Date Check Pro®. The acquisition is a highly strategic addition to the ADC portfolio which includes ADC’s fresh item management platform, FreshIQ®, and fulfillment orchestration platform, ShopperKit, and will result in a solution that not only reduces food waste and delivers higher sales, but ultimately goes beyond sustainability to a more regenerative approach for retailers.

For most in the global retail space, food waste is a top concern that impacts the bottom line. As wasted food is the number one item going into landfills and contributing to GHG emissions, it is in everyone’s best interest to tackle this issue head-on. Both ADC and Pinpoint share a combined vision to arm retailers with the tools needed to drive sustainability results through a combination of quantification, analysis, and action.

“ADC’s trajectory as a total store operations platform continues to expand to meet the needs of retailers in today’s evolving market,” said Shamus Hines, CEO of ADC. “Pinpoint helps retailers proactively track inventory expiration dates across the store and work together with shoppers to minimize food waste.” Hines adds further, “As a company, we’re committed to enhancing all store operations for food retailers. With elevated consumer interest in sustainability, retailers are faced with the challenge to reduce food waste while also driving sales, and that is where both ADC and Pinpoint come into play.”

For nearly three decades, ADC has been a trusted provider to over 20,000 grocery and convenience store locations. The company’s SaaS platform of industry-tailored retail solutions already includes fulfillment orchestration, recipe management, made to order, label printing, inventory and waste management, food traceability, production planning, ordering, and temperature monitoring. With the addition of Pinpoint’s Date Check Pro, ADC will be able to offer additional reductions in shrink from expired products while also increasing customer satisfaction.

Andrew Hoeft, Founder and CEO of Pinpoint states, “At Pinpoint, we’ve always believed in driving efficiency and ensuring the freshest shopping experience possible for customers. ADC started in Fresh and has a strong belief in helping retailers reduce waste. Combined with our shared emphasis on user adoption with solutions that are easy to use and learn, joining forces with ADC was a perfect marriage. By blending our teams’ knowledge and solutions, we will continue to push the limits of retail operations technology.”

With this acquisition, work will immediately begin on an integration between the platforms in the coming weeks, the ADC website will be enhanced to show the full scope of the combined company.

About Applied Data Corporation

For more than 30 years, ADC has been a food technology innovator. Our platforms, FreshIQ® and ShopperKit, offer retailers an omnichannel approach to total store operations. FreshIQ allows retailers to effectively plan, prepare, analyze, and deliver the fresh food items shoppers want. The ShopperKit platform enables in-store order fulfillment for retailers to receive, prioritize, and process orders from their online counterparts allowing grocers to offer in-store pickup or delivery services to their online customers. ADC’s products are deployed globally in more than 120 grocery and convenience store chains and more than 20,000 locations. Visit www.applieddatacorp.com to learn more.

About Pinpoint

Pinpoint Software, Inc. is the parent company behind Date Check Pro. Founded in 2011 and based in the rapidly growing tech community and grocery tech hub of Madison, WI, Date Check Pro got its start when its founder Andrew Hoeft set out to solve the problem of expired shrink. Today, we help over a thousand supermarket, retail, and convenience store locations around the world eliminate their losses from dated and expired products and provide better products and experiences for their shoppers.

Contacts

