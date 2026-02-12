Adastra Enters AWS Partner Greenfield Program to Accelerate Customers’ Migration to AWS and Realize AI Value

Multi-year collaboration with AWS will help organizations not yet on AWS migrate and modernize, establish secure cloud foundations, and scale responsible Generative AI with funding and enablement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adastra, a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, today announced that they will participate in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Greenfield Program (PGP). PGP helps organizations that are not yet on cloud, or are on cloud but not yet using AWS, move to AWS quickly and securely. With structured investments and support for designing and implementing cloud solutions from AWS, Adastra will help customers reduce cost and risk, modernize core systems, and create a strong foundation for AI-driven initiatives.

Program Overview and Customer Benefits

The Partner Greenfield Program provides co-investment, proven playbooks, and joint go-to-market support to help organizations move faster in Migration and Modernization, Generative AI, and Security to reduce risk, control cost, and accelerate time to value.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Adastra builds migration strategies and roadmaps, moves applications, databases, and VMs with AWS-native services, and, where eligible, helps organizations access AWS migration funding through programs such as the Migration Acceleration Program.

Industry accelerators, shaped by work in financial services, automotive, manufacturing, TMT, healthcare, retail, and professional services, turn lessons learned into repeatable playbooks that compress timelines and improve outcomes. From strategy to execution, Adastra co-creates new products and customer experiences on AWS, then enables responsible, strategic AI at scale for measurable impact.

The AWS Generative AI Specialization and Agentic AI Specialization within the AWS AI Competency, along with recognition as a Finalist for AWS Industry Partner of the Year - Auto and Manufacturing (EMEA), validate Adastra’s expertise and customer success in deploying autonomous AI systems on AWS.

“PGP provides a clear path to AWS,” said Loan Ly, VP, Global AWS Alliances, at Adastra. “The approach begins with an initial migration assessment, the establishment of a well-governed landing zone, and, where eligible, AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) funding to reduce cost and risk. With the foundation in place, Adastra operationalizes Generative and Agentic AI on AWS using Amazon Bedrock with enterprise-grade guardrails, monitoring, and observability to deliver measurable ROI.”

About Adastra

Adastra is a global leader in AI and data-driven transformation, helping organizations lead with artificial intelligence—responsibly, strategically, and at scale. With over 25 years of experience, Adastra empowers enterprise clients to unlock business value through data innovation, operational excellence, and smart customer engagement.

Trusted by some of the world’s most prominent brands, Adastra delivers end-to-end solutions grounded in thoughtful strategy, robust governance, and deep technical expertise. From defining vision to ensuring execution, Adastra guides organizations through every stage of their AI, data and cloud journey—building future-ready capabilities and delivering measurable, lasting impact.

Adastra serves clients across key industries including financial services, automotive, manufacturing, technology, media and telecom (TMT), healthcare, retail, and professional services. The company employs more than 2,200 professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia.

