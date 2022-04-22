Adashi Launches Critical Incident & Command Software Integration with 3M™ Scott™ Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for Firefighters

For the first time Fire Incident Commanders can view air status to optimize safety and assignment of firefighters

Extensive product testing in fire departments around the country proves life-saving capabilities of software designed to inform real-time decisions for firefighter assignment, evacuation and rescue

BALTIMORE, Md. & OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adashi3M–Adashi Systems LLC, a premium provider of First Responder software including Critical Incident & Command (C&C), Alert and RollCall, announced today the integration of its C&C software with the 3M™ Scott™ Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) for firefighters.

Leveraging real time data, Adashi’s C&C software provides fire incident commanders and safety officers continually updated information about each firefighter’s air status, cylinder pressure level, Personal Alert Safety System (PASS), self-evacuation status and a built-in electronic personnel accountability report (ePAR) designed for incident command to perform checks and immediately account for each firefighter with a press of a button using a dedicated “mesh network” formed by multiple SBCA in operation, eliminating radio traffic.

The new one of a kind solution combining incident command with accountability activates the moment the SCBA is turned on. Incident commanders can view the C&C dashboard indicating critical information for each firefighter anytime including instant alerts activated when life- threatening issues are detected. The combination of multiple SCBA in operation during an incident forms 3M™ Scott’s™ patented communications “mesh network” extending the range and connecting all firefighters in an incident.

“Effective fire incident management is complex, dynamic and capable of saving countless lives. As an active firefighter, I have first-hand knowledge of the importance of providing incident commanders and safety officers with critical information vital to the safety of firefighters facing volatile and dangerous situations,” said Sanjay Kalasa, Director and Project Lead, Adashi Systems, LLC. “Adashi’s C&C software integration with the 3M™ Scott™ gives incident commanders unprecedented data and bi-directional communications tools between each firefighter and the Adashi C&C software to make informed life-saving decisions to ensure firefighter safety and the most effective use of personnel across every phase of a fire incident.”

“Adashi C&C software makes effective use of the telemetry data for air management from the 3M™ Scott™ SCBA to provide fire incident commanders intuitive and enhanced incident management and firefighter-monitoring capabilities,” said Longin Kloc, Global New Product Introduction Manager, 3M Fire and SCBA.

Over the past year, extensive testing of the C&C software integration with the 3M™ Scott SCBA was conducted with fire departments across the country, including New Haven, CT, Stamford, CT and Asheville, NC.

“The combined Adashi and 3M/Scott solution will definitely help save firefighter lives,” said Chief John Alston, Fire Chief, New Haven Fire Department, and Producer/Host, The Fire Officer Trust Podcast. “Proper air management is critical to firefighter safety. The real time view of the air status of all the firefighters inside a building, along with situational awareness provided by Adashi C&C will help the IC make good decisions.”

“Giving the commander a never before available view of the air status, assignment of firefighters and automated mayday alerts will empower commanders with critical information to make good decisions before a firefighter is in trouble,” said Miguel Robles, Stamford’s Assistant Fire Chief. “Adashi’s C&C integration with the 3M™ Scott™ SCBA gives me the real- time data we need to make the most of our personnel while protecting their safety.”

Adashi will showcase the new solution at the FDIC International 2022 tradeshow in Indianapolis, IN, beginning April 25 through April 30, 2022, Booth Number 6134.

