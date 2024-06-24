Adaptive Shield Announces Major ANZ Expansion to Bolster SaaS Security for Organizations

Grows presence in the region amid increasing cybersecurity threats on SaaS applications

Adaptive Shield, the leader in SaaS security, today announced its official market expansion into Australia and New Zealand with the appointment of Kendal Watt as Regional Director.









The launch of Adaptive Shield’s ANZ regional operations will help meet the growing demand for SaaS security as businesses increase their investment in business-critical applications such as Salesforce, Microsoft365, Google Workspace, Github, ServiceNow, Zoom, Slack and more.

Adaptive Shield’s SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) platform enables security teams to stay on top of misconfigurations, interconnected apps, shadow apps, identity security, GenAI configurations and threat detection and response within SaaS environments.

Based in Melbourne, Watt brings 20 years of experience leading successful cybersecurity teams in Australia, including at Abnormal Security, Recorded Future and Mimecast. He has worked with a range of companies from startups to multinationals and has advised on holistic cybersecurity strategy and GRC.

The appointment follows the rollout of Adaptive Shield’s new Fast Forward Global Partner Program, aimed to accelerate channel-led growth and deliver SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) technology alongside local support. Existing regional partners include Netpoleon and Restack, providing services to Adaptive Shield’s customers in ANZ.

Adaptive Shield will exhibit (Booth #1) at the AISA SydneySEC Cyber Security Conference, taking place June 25th.

“Expanding our presence in ANZ will help support the rapidly growing customer base in the region. Bringing Kendal to the team, with his expertise and experience, will play a pivotal role in driving ANZ market adoption of SaaS security at a time when attack vectors are rapidly evolving,” said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. “The establishment of our presence in the region marks a significant milestone in our global strategy and underscores our commitment to providing localized support for our large enterprise customers.”

About Adaptive Shield

Chosen by hundreds of large enterprises, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, Adaptive Shield continues to be the trusted SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) platform that enables security teams to stay on top of their organization’s apps, identities and any unusual user behavior in the SaaS ecosystem. Adaptive Shield leads the SaaS security space and is recognized with awards such as Gartner Cool Vendor, Frost & Sullivan’s Global Technology Innovation Leadership and the Global Infosec Awards 2024.

