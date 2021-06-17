Adaptiva to Reach 40% More Users Through New Self-Directed Training Portal

Adaptiva Academy Provides Enterprise IT Teams With Self-Paced, Online Courses

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Adaptiva—Adaptiva, a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions for enterprise customers, today announced the launch of an innovative training option for customers. Created by Adaptiva’s award-winning customer success team, Adaptiva Academy is a completely self-directed online training portal that enables users to learn all there is to know about how to get the most out of Adaptiva products — and do so at their own pace and on their own schedule. Going beyond standard product training, Adaptiva Academy will also offer additional content such as how-to videos, recordings of technical webinars, and “Tech Snacks,” a collection of short videos that address a specific feature, configuration, or key announcement.

Starting today, any Adaptiva user can access Adaptiva Academy courses for free at their convenience. They can complete a full course in an afternoon or work through specific modules as they have time. Each module ends with a quiz to assess knowledge so that users feel confident in moving forward with their training, and any module can be repeated or accessed again at a later date if a user would like to refresh their training. Additionally, Adaptiva Academy provides downloadable content that users can keep at their fingertips for reference.

“Scheduling live training sessions for enterprise teams can be exceptionally difficult for organizations because everyone has their own roles, responsibilities, priorities and deadlines. Many times, training is delayed in order to lock in users only to have half the team cancel because of a last-minute conflict,” said Adaptiva Education Services Manager Chaz Spahn, who spearheaded the new Adaptiva Academy. “We want to take the stress out of training and make it as easy as possible for all of our customers to maximize Adaptiva products from the moment they are integrated. Adaptiva Academy makes it simple for users to get up to speed quickly, and the support team is always available to help or supplement online learning.”

The company estimates that Adaptiva Academy will provide professional product training for 40% more people than the education services team can reach today, making it possible for customers to get up and running faster while enjoying an outstanding, easy-to-navigate user experience. Adaptiva Academy is highly secure and runs on the Skilljar platform.

“Adaptiva Academy is going to greatly help partners quickly come up to speed on the capabilities of their products,” said Graham Brant, partner at OKTiK Group. “We believe it will save us significant training time as we hire more people to work with Adaptiva/OKTiK customers.”

Adaptiva Academy is the latest advancement from the customer success team which has maintained a 100% satisfaction rating from customers for 32 consecutive months for its superior level of service. The team, comprised of senior technical personnel with deep knowledge of Adaptiva products as well as the systems and applications used by its customers, is known for its outstanding product support as well as its rapid response times, returning customer inquiries within an average of just 18 minutes. Because this veteran team understands its customer base so well, Adaptiva Academy courses have been designed with user needs in mind, meticulously addressing common questions.

“Adaptiva’s new online training platform, Adaptiva Academy, enables our customers to quickly familiarize themselves with the software and, in turn, rapidly benefit from Adaptiva’s wealth of features,” said Mervyn Yan, product manager, infrastructure, cloud and security at Blue Turtle. “As proud partners of Adaptiva, our engineers are now also empowered to evolve into Adaptiva subject matter experts and keep their knowledge pertinent.”

To try out the new Adaptiva Academy and experience all that it has to offer, simply log in to the support portal and click on the Academy link.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva is a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions. The company’s products, including OneSite Cloud, Endpoint Health and Evolve VM, empower enterprises to manage and secure endpoints at unparalleled speed and massive scale using the power of peer-to-peer technology. Leading global Fortune 1000 organizations, including T-Mobile, Nokia, HSBC, Walgreens, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, use Adaptiva products to eliminate the need for a vast IT infrastructure and automate countless endpoint management and security tasks. Learn more at https://adaptiva.com/, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

OneSite and Evolve VM are trademarks of Adaptive Protocols, Inc. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

