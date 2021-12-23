Home Business Wire Adam Pecora Joins Capital Telecom Services as CFO
Business Wire

Adam Pecora Joins Capital Telecom Services as CFO

di Business Wire

Brings experienced financial direction for post-pandemic growth

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#countoncapitalCapital Telecom Services (CTS) welcomes Adam Pecora to the CTS family as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).


“I am excited to join the fast-growing Telecommunications industry,” Adam said. “I have enjoyed meeting each of my co-workers and I know that this company is going to be a leader in the industry for years to come. With a talented employee base and the vision that (CTS President) Kevin Turrisi and his Leadership team have, I have no doubt Capital Telecom is going places!”

Adam has over 21 years of accounting experience, including 18 years professionally in the Northern Virginia area. Mr. Pecora worked for 15 years with Toll Brothers, one of the nation’s largest luxury home builders and carries a dual degree in Accounting and Computer Science.

Capital Telecom’s CEO, Kevin Turrisi couldn’t be more excited with this key hire: “Adam is a perfect culture fit with extensive financial experience. Combined with CTS’s deep understanding of the market’s ever-growing infrastructure needs and attention to our valued customers, we are prepared to take our outstanding team to the next level!

About Capital Telecom Services

Capital Telecom Services is a leading telecommunications, engineering and construction company based in Ashburn, Virginia. Led by a trailblazing team with over 120 years of collective leadership across the industry, it has already successfully completed more than 1,000 projects. CTS’s expertise is sought by government agencies, wireless services providers, large enterprises, and commercial entities across the globe.

Contacts

Adam Pecora

apecora@capitaltelecomusa.com
571-375-3989

