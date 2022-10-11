<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Acxiom's Real Identity Solution Enriches Tealium’s AudienceStream Customer Data Platform
Business Wire

Acxiom’s Real Identity Solution Enriches Tealium’s AudienceStream Customer Data Platform

di Business Wire

Integration offers a privacy-forward data foundation to power personalized customer experiences from acquisition to upsell

CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced a new offering in partnership with Tealium, a trusted leader in the customer data platform (CDP) marketscape. This partnership brings Acxiom’s award-winning Real Identity solution to Tealium’s AudienceStream CDP, providing brands with a global, scalable framework to eliminate blind spots, identify predictive behavioral clues, and reveal confirmed interests. Marketers can then use that deep, actionable insight to create experiences that strengthen connection with every engagement, increasing sales, improving satisfaction, and growing customer lifetime loyalty and value.

“Out of the box, this new integration can help advertisers discover customer journeys across paid and owned digital experiences, resolving one of the trickiest marketing challenges brands face today,” said David Skinner, Chief Strategy Officer at Acxiom. “Our Real Identity product enhances Tealium’s CDP deterministic capabilities by collecting and merging customer identities based on probabilistic matching and enriching owned data. Brands can now unify their data, generate customer insights, drive marketing goals, and activate experiences within one easy-to-use privacy-compliant tool.”

Available in the U.S. and expanding into Europe, the Real Identity and AudienceStream CDP integration empowers marketers to:

  • Build first-party ID graphs with brand-owned tags using a combination of the best probabilistic and deterministic data available
  • Increase enterprise-level use cases from operations to marketing to data governance
  • Consistently connect people across digital touchpoints and channels, on- and offline
  • Understand individual customer behavior, how they interact with brands and what resonates
  • Activate customer insights based on real-time intelligence
  • Optimize marketing spend by reaching only people with demonstrated interest
  • Create customer experiences that meet marketing goals

“We’re excited to bring to market a single, no-code solution that builds holistic customer views and audiences, activates them in real time and ultimately leads to an enhanced, more connected experience for our customers,” said Mike Anderson, CTO at Tealium. “With third-party cookie deprecation on the brink, identity resolution-backed strategies have never been more important. That’s why Tealium’s best-of-breed CDP stack combined with Acxiom’s strong identity capabilities is the optimal combination for organizations looking to accelerate time-to-value, increase ROI and future-proof their business.”

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium’s solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com.

Contacts

Erin Tomaski, Senior PR Specialist, Acxiom

erin.tomaski@acxiom.com

Articoli correlati

Healthfirst and MediSys Launch Hyphen to Improve Patient Care

Business Wire Business Wire -
Hyphen platform provides real-time, actionable insights to advance value-based care NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthfirst and The MediSys Health Network announced today...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Automotive-Compliant Precision Op-Amps from Diodes Incorporated Offer Wide Dynamic Range and Low Noise Operation

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Second paragraph, second sentence of release dated September 30, 2022, should read: "Its low input noise density...
Continua a leggere

Sinclair Broadcast Group, ONE Media 3.0, and Bally Sports Executives to Speak at NAB Show, New York

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sessions Will Focus on Latest ATSC 3.0 NextGen Broadcast Developments and Applications, Network Security, Data and Revenue HUNT VALLEY, Md.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Le aziende dell’acqua fanno da battistrada nella corsa a ridurre le emissioni di anidride...

Business Wire