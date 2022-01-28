Acxiom Extends CCPA Rights to All U.S. Residents

CONWAY, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced that with immediate effect it is officially extending the same privacy rights provided to California residents under the landmark California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to all U.S. residents. The roll out coincides with Acxiom’s observation of Data Privacy Day.

“Data Privacy Day is a day to annually reflect on the importance of data privacy and data protection,” said Jordan Abbott, Chief Privacy Officer at Acxiom. “In the absence of a national U.S. privacy law, extending CCPA rights to everyone is something meaningful Acxiom can do for people who want more access to, and control of, their data. It is aligned with Acxiom’s commitment to going above and beyond what’s required by law to do what we believe is right – something we’ve done for decades.”

“We have always believed that data-driven marketing and advertising reduces costs for brands, funds free or lower-cost products and services, and brings value to people through better experiences with brands,” said Chad Engelgau, CEO at Acxiom. “We also believe people should have visibility into the data that companies have about them, how it’s used, and the ability to delete or opt out of the sale of that information. Acxiom believes that kind of insight shouldn’t depend on the state you live in, and we’re proud to be a leader in extending these rights beyond California.”

Acxiom has been a leader in ethical data use and privacy thought leadership for more than 50 years. It appointed the country’s first Chief Privacy Officer in 1991, has long offered the ability to opt out of its marketing products, and has been a vocal advocate for meaningful national privacy legislation that benefits both people and businesses by providing uniformity and certainty without deterring innovation and competition.

Acxiom’s customer intelligence solutions drive success for many of the world’s most respected brands by helping them better understand and serve their customers as well as find new ones. It’s just one of the many reasons Acxiom is the trusted provider of marketing solutions across all industry verticals.

To learn more about how to exercise your privacy rights, please visit Acxiom’s privacy page.

