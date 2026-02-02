ACV Demonstrates VIPER, AI-Powered Inspection Towers, at the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association Conference

Drive-through imaging technology standardizes service lane appraisals and enables consumer vehicle acquisition at scale

BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACV (NYSE: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, today announced the next wave of availability for the VIPER Early Access Program, extending its industry-leading inspection technology, vehicle data and pricing capabilities to more dealers ready to unlock consumer vehicle acquisition at scale in the service lane.

VIPER, which stands for Vehicle Inspection Platform for Enhanced Reporting, is a hardware set that includes two vehicle imaging towers and Virtual Lift, an undercarriage scanner, easily installable in a dealership’s appraisal lane or service drive. It uses high-resolution imaging and AI-powered vision solutions to leverage ACV's industry-leading data library and automatically capture a vehicle’s condition as it drives through VIPER. In seconds, the system produces a consistent digital condition summary, and a real-time valuation offer or range—giving dealers a powerful new way to source inventory directly from their service lane. VIPER reduces manual effort and enables fast vehicle appraisal, acquisition and retail photos at scale and with precision.

“We already demonstrated that dealers can significantly improve their trade ratio and consumer vehicle sourcing by using ClearCar and ACV MAX, and now VIPER expands our offering to help standardize and streamline the process,” said George Chamoun, chief executive officer of ACV. “We've spent years building a massive database of vehicle data intelligence, and with that strong foundation of structured data and our advanced AI, we can empower dealers to seamlessly acquire more inventory and retail vehicles faster.”

Transforming the Service Lane Into a High-Confidence, High-Volume Acquisition Channel

For many dealerships, the service lane remains an under-utilized, high-intent acquisition opportunity. Traditional appraisals are inconsistent and often vary based on staffing. On a busy day, service advisors do not have time to make an offer to a consumer for their vehicle, and used car managers are busy in the front of the house. ACV’s vehicle valuation tool, ClearCar, paired with the inventory management platform, ACV MAX, already enables consumer vehicle acquisition in the service lane. With the addition of VIPER, dealers can accelerate the appraisal process, and increase consistency and scale—all while maintaining the accuracy ACV pricing is known for. Combined with the right process, the service lane can automatically generate and deliver a precise offer to every service center customer. VIPER extends ACV’s data ecosystem and AI capabilities along with ACV’s marketplace, ACV MAX and ClearCar, directly into fixed operations, all through the convenience of a comprehensive connected mobile app.

ACV has been beta-testing VIPER with a limited number of franchise dealers and within its own remarketing centers. ACV has partnered closely with dealerships to integrate the system into their existing vehicle acquisition workflows. Most ACV Pilot program dealers were already successfully using ClearCar and/or ACV MAX, and are now starting to leverage VIPER to standardize and scale their operations.

VIPER Early Access Program Details

ACV is excited to open the next round of its VIPER’s Early Access Program to a limited number of dealers at the 2026 NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association) Show on February 3-6 at booth #2723W. In addition to installation and training, VIPER’s Early Access Program includes the following capabilities:

Acquisition, with ClearCar – Dealers provide a quick, competitive customer offer on every vehicle scanned.

– Dealers provide a quick, competitive customer offer on every vehicle scanned. Trades, with ACV MAX – Automated appraisals in ACV MAX from the VIPER mobile app. Appraisals include all vehicle information, inspection photos with annotated damages, and automated customer offer. Also includes predicted retail price in the next 30 days and competitive analysis.

– Automated appraisals in ACV MAX from the VIPER mobile app. Appraisals include all vehicle information, inspection photos with annotated damages, and automated customer offer. Also includes predicted retail price in the next 30 days and competitive analysis. Tire Health - VIPER automatically scans all 4 tires from multiple angles to accurately detect damage and see detailed tread depth measurements to the nearest 1/32”. Tire Health is the first of several Vehicle Health applications we are launching.

VIPER automatically scans all 4 tires from multiple angles to accurately detect damage and see detailed tread depth measurements to the nearest 1/32”. Tire Health is the first of several Vehicle Health applications we are launching. Service Shield – Service Shield protects dealerships from costly dispute claims by providing instant access to have video and photo records of every vehicle inspection. If a customer claims their vehicle was damaged during service, they can quickly pull up timestamped visual evidence showing the exact condition of the car upon arrival.

– Service Shield protects dealerships from costly dispute claims by providing instant access to have video and photo records of every vehicle inspection. If a customer claims their vehicle was damaged during service, they can quickly pull up timestamped visual evidence showing the exact condition of the car upon arrival. Integrations with existing dealership management systems, service drive platform and CRMs - VIPER can automatically push inspection reports into your existing software to minimize operational changes. For a current list of integrations, contact your ACV representative.

Once integrated into the dealership’s workflow, generating appraisals at scale with VIPER empowers dealers to:

Standardize every appraisal with a consistent, automated capture process

Enhance repair orders, including tire health or convert the traffic into new retail customers

Present timely, data-backed offers to service customers

Integrate VIPER inspection data with their existing tools for enhanced pricing, merchandising and wholesale capabilities

“Dealers tell us every day that the service drive is full of untapped opportunity,” said Vikas Mehta, chief operating officer at ACV. “The technology we’ve built with VIPER makes it simple to put a number on every car with speed, consistency and confidence. It’s the same inspection and pricing rigor dealers expect from ACV—now brought directly into the dealership.”

Interested dealers are invited to make an appointment at the show and visit the ACV booth #2723W to learn more. Broader availability is expected later in 2026.

More information is available by contacting an ACV representative or visiting acvauto.com or acvauctions.com.

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, MAX Digital, True360, and ClearCar. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo, and ClearCar are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:



Maura Duggan, ACV

maura@acvauctions.com



Nicole Curro, Carve Communications

nicole@carvecomms.com