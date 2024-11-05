Home Business Wire Acuren Corporation Announces First Half 2024 Results
Acuren Corporation Announces First Half 2024 Results

Files S-4 Registration Statement in Anticipation of Relisting in the U.S.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acuren Corporation (“Acuren” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for ASP Acuren Holdings Inc. (“ASP Acuren”) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, along with the filing of the Company’s S-4 registration statement.

First Half 2024 Results Compared to First Half 2023 Results

  • Revenue of $532.4 million, up 3.5%
  • Gross profit of $136.5 million, up 17.2%
  • Income from Operations of $33.7 million, up 18.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $94.6 million, up 14.6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17.8%, compared to 16.1%

Tal Pizzey, CEO of Acuren stated, “Our results for the first half of 2024 reflect improvement in service revenues and margins, which include a balance of organic and acquired contributions, as well as favorable project mix and continued strong workforce utilization. We are working diligently towards our public market debut and look forward to building on our momentum within the markets we serve and capitalizing on the opportunities we see ahead to build a world leading testing, inspection, certification and compliance organization.”

Planned Relisting

On July 30, 2024, the Company completed its acquisition of ASP Acuren for $1.88 billion in cash. Following the transaction, Acuren cancelled its listing on the London Stock Exchange on August 19, 2024 and announced today the public filing of its S-4 Registration Statement in connection with the Company’s domestication and relisting in the United States.

Although a registration statement has been filed with the Securities Exchange Commission it has not yet become effective. Securities offered under the registration statement may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act or 1933, as amended.

About Acuren Corporation

Acuren is a leading provider of critical asset integrity services. The company operates primarily in North America serving a broad range of industrial markets. It provides these essential and often compliance-mandated (often at customer locations) services in the industrial space and is focused on the recuring maintenance needs of its customers. The work Acuren does fits in the service category referred to as Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) including Nondestructive Testing (“NDT”) in the field and the laboratory and in-lab destructive testing capabilities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-U.S. GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As used in this press release, EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of certain non-cash and other specifically identified items. The Company uses these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and the additional financial information both in explaining its results to shareholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of its businesses. The Company’s management believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures (a) permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate the Company’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (b) permit investors to compare the Company with its peers, (c) determines certain elements of management’s incentive compensation, and (d) provide consistent period-to-period comparisons of the results.

While the Company believes these non-U.S. GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is included later in this press release.

Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

ASP Acuren Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

30,796

 

 

$

87,061

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

280,616

 

 

 

233,244

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

19,346

 

 

 

13,608

 

Total current assets

 

 

330,758

 

 

 

333,913

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

115,756

 

 

 

112,264

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

25,079

 

 

 

22,441

 

Goodwill

 

 

528,182

 

 

 

511,501

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

262,915

 

 

 

264,335

 

Deferred income tax asset

 

 

2,368

 

 

 

2,368

 

Other assets

 

 

13,949

 

 

 

15,793

 

Total assets

 

$

1,279,007

 

 

$

1,262,615

 

Liabilities and Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

18,412

 

 

$

23,206

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

71,102

 

 

 

65,775

 

Current portion long-term debt

 

 

7,280

 

 

 

7,280

 

Current portion of lease obligations

 

 

17,119

 

 

 

16,623

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

113,913

 

 

 

112,884

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

683,528

 

 

 

668,031

 

Non-current lease obligations

 

 

40,148

 

 

 

38,061

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

 

38,961

 

 

 

35,294

 

Other liabilities

 

 

22,321

 

 

 

26,346

 

Total liabilities

 

 

898,871

 

 

 

880,616

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 5,700,000 shares issued and 5,024,802 shares outstanding

 

 

50

 

 

 

50

 

Treasury stock, 7,769 common shares at cost

 

 

(1,029

)

 

 

(1,029

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

384,023

 

 

 

366,327

 

Accumulated earnings

 

 

10,726

 

 

 

17,447

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(13,634

)

 

 

(796

)

Total equity

 

 

380,136

 

 

 

381,999

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,279,007

 

 

$

1,262,615

 

ASP Acuren Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months ended

June 30,

 

2024

2023

Service revenue

$

532,354

 

$

514,388

 

Cost of revenue

 

395,887

 

 

398,004

 

Gross profit

 

136,467

 

 

116,384

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

102,724

 

 

87,797

 

Income from operations

 

33,743

 

 

28,587

 

Interest expense, net

 

33,551

 

 

23,643

 

Other expense (income), net

 

(286

)

 

62

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

478

 

 

4,882

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

7,199

 

 

(2,293

)

Net income (loss)

$

(6,721

)

$

7,175

 

ASP Acuren Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(6,721

)

 

$

7,175

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision (reversals) for credit losses

 

 

(297

)

 

 

859

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

38,763

 

 

 

47,946

 

Noncash lease expense

 

 

6,070

 

 

 

5,247

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

17,696

 

 

 

1,727

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

 

2,043

 

 

 

1,625

 

Fair value adjustments on interest rate derivatives

 

 

3,102

 

 

 

(1,080

)

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(5,401

)

 

 

473

 

Other

 

 

(357

)

 

 

71

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(46,084

)

 

 

(46,675

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(4,991

)

 

 

(13,612

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(7,052

)

 

 

(1,809

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

3,710

 

 

 

7,266

 

Operating lease obligations

 

 

(6,369

)

 

 

(4,574

)

Other assets and liabilities

 

 

(2,866

)

 

 

(6,376

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(8,754

)

 

 

(1,737

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(11,321

)

 

 

(9,513

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

 

 

974

 

 

 

684

 

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

 

 

(46,280

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(56,627

)

 

 

(8,829

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings under long-term debt

 

 

30,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Repayments of long-term debt

 

 

(16,346

)

 

 

(52,743

)

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

 

(4,904

)

 

 

(5,021

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

8,750

 

 

 

(32,764

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

366

 

 

 

6,178

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(56,265

)

 

 

(37,152

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

87,061

 

 

 

62,585

 

End of period

 

$

30,796

 

 

$

25,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

 

$

7,377

 

 

$

10,925

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income taxes paid

 

$

16,723

 

 

$

13,403

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating and investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment accrued and not yet paid

 

$

1,795

 

 

$

1,704

ASP Acuren Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income

(amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months ended

June 30,

 

2024

2023

Net income (loss)

$

(6,721

)

$

7,175

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

7,199

 

 

(2,293

)

Interest expense, net

 

33,551

 

 

23,643

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

38,763

 

 

47,946

 

EBITDA

$

72,792

 

$

76,471

 

Expenses related to the Seller(1)

 

18,828

 

 

3,915

 

Expenses related to prior acquisitions and integration of acquisitions(2)

 

2,052

 

 

1,522

 

Restructuring, reorganization and severance(3)

 

1,018

 

 

408

 

Normalization, currency and run rate adjustments(4)

 

611

 

 

227

 

Other non-recurring expenses

 

(657

)

 

38

 

Adjusted EBITDA(5)

$

94,644

 

$

82,581

 

(1)

Adjustment includes equity-based compensation being paid at Closing and management fees of the Seller.

(2)

Adjustment includes transaction costs and costs to integrate acquisitions completed prior to the Acquisition.

(3)

Adjustment includes restructuring, reorganization and severance costs incurred that are not expected to recur.

(4)

Adjustment includes normalization of bad debt and incentive expenses, currency adjustments and run rate adjustments.

(5)

Adjusted EBITDA does not include results from entities acquired by ASP Acuren prior to their acquisition date and does not include any estimates of public company expenses.

 

Contacts

Investor Relations

Dan Scott / Rodny Nacier

IR@acuren.com

