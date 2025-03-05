Acumatica’s AI-First Product Strategy to Bring Intelligent ERP to the Mid-Market

Cloud ERP Company Sets the Standard for AI Innovation with "AI That Works for You"

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Fresh off its Summit 2025 event, Acumatica today shared more details about its vision and strategy to evolve cloud-based ERP solutions with AI-driven capabilities, delivering solutions specifically designed to help small and mid-sized businesses achieve meaningful transformation.

According to a recent IBM report, global AI adoption has surged from 50% to 72% in the past year, with industries like professional services seeing the most significant growth. Businesses are implementing AI and realizing measurable benefits, from cost reductions to revenue growth in key areas such as supply chain management, marketing and product development.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, companies need trusted, practical, secure innovations that drive real business impact. Acumatica is bringing AI out of theory and into action by integrating intelligent automation in ERP systems to help growing businesses work smarter, operate more efficiently and compete more effectively.

“AI in ERP is about more than just efficiency—it’s about arming businesses with the power of AI for greater intelligence, agility, resilience and growth,” said Ali Jani, chief product officer of Acumatica. “What sets Acumatica apart is our unwavering commitment to addressing the needs of our customers. While others rush AI to market to serve their interests, we focus on capabilities that solve real-world problems. Our customer-first approach has always defined our culture. It’s core to our AI innovation strategy—co-creating with our Community to help businesses work smarter, compete effectively and secure a stronger future.”

While other tech vendors prioritize speed over substance in releasing AI features, Acumatica is using AI to reshape ERP in three key ways:

AI as an Intelligent Advisor – Offering strategic insights, identifying inefficiencies and flagging discrepancies in patterns to optimize decision-making. An Intelligent Advisor is already available in the 2024 R2 version of Acumatica in the form of Anomaly Detection. AI-Driven Automation – Streamlining workflows allows businesses to operate faster and more accurately. Invoice Categorization and the upcoming Case Resolution Summary Generation are examples of AI Automation in Acumatica Cloud ERP. Interactive AI Assistants – Through a modern user interface, providing intuitive, human-like interactions to enhance productivity and user engagement. Acumatica’s Interactive Assistant is in the works to make AI-driven ERP a digital coworker for SMBs in 2025 and beyond.

With the introduction of Acumatica AI Studio, the company is putting the power of AI into the hands of businesses. Acumatica AI Studio empowers users to create AI-driven workflows, optimize decision-making and leverage automation without requiring technical expertise. By making AI accessible to business users, Acumatica is driving a new era of intelligent ERP tailored to the needs of small and mid-sized businesses.

“In this exciting new era of AI innovation, businesses need a trusted partner who really understands their unique needs and puts their interests first,” said Miten Mehta, chief engineering officer of Acumatica. “Our secure, scalable platform is designed to deliver the latest innovations, and our AI-first approach focuses on how technology can best address their challenges. Whether it’s anomaly detection in manufacturing or intelligent assistants in construction, we engineer our AI solutions for real, measurable impact.”

To learn more about Acumatica's latest AI features and capabilities, visit AI That Works For You.

