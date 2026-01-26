Acumatica Opens Summit 2026 by Showcasing How AI-Powered Technology is Impacting Businesses Today

Day 1 Keynote Highlights Acumatica’s AI Strategy, Product Innovation, Customer Outcomes, and Momentum as a Leading ERP Solution for Growing Businesses

BELLEVUE, Wash.--Acumatica, the cloud ERP leader trusted by small and mid-sized businesses, kicked off Acumatica Summit 2026 with a keynote address focused on the transformative power of AI, human innovation, and the real-world results customers are achieving today. For the first time in its history, the company's flagship event took place in Seattle, with the convention center hosting more than 3,000 Community members. The opening day keynote emphasized Acumatica's long-standing commitment to imagining what's possible, while recognizing that the future is no longer on the horizon. It's here.

“We’re living in an incredibly exciting age of AI, with endless possibilities—and impact that organizations are experiencing today. We see it with customers who are combining new AI capabilities with human ingenuity to enhance performance and empower people to do their best work,” said John Case, CEO of Acumatica. “That’s what Acumatica Summit is all about: showing how our vision for innovation is coming to life today, with customers achieving real, meaningful results across their operations.”

AI Innovation Backed by Market Momentum

During the keynote, Acumatica highlighted how its approach to AI and innovation is designed to move customers beyond experimentation and into practical adoption. By embedding AI directly into everyday workflows, the solution helps businesses improve visibility, automate routine processes, and make faster, more informed decisions, without disrupting how they already operate. With an emphasis on usability, practicality, and responsible adoption, Acumatica ensures AI reduces complexity, enhances performance, and ultimately serves the people using it.

This same customer-focused mindset extends to payments and financial operations. Acumatica announced its recent acquisition of CoreChain, as well as a new partnership and integration with AvidXchange, strengthening its ability to deliver modern, scalable payment workflows.

Combined with its existing relationship with BILL and Acumatica’s payment capabilities, these moves enable deeply embedded accounts receivable and accounts payable automation tailored to mid-market businesses. In addition, these developments strengthen Acumatica’s cloud ERP platform with modern, scalable payment workflows that grow with customers, reduce reliance on disconnected third-party tools, and reinforce its position as a leader evolving alongside small and mid-sized businesses.

Customer Success Takes Center Stage

At the heart of Acumatica Summit are the customers achieving meaningful outcomes with modern business management systems. Acumatica recognized standout organizations whose innovation, growth, and impact exemplify what’s possible with modern ERP.

Acumatica Customer of the Year: Storm Smart

Storm Smart has been one of Florida’s largest providers of hurricane protection solutions for homeowners and businesses since 1996. In the past five years, Storm Smart has doubled revenue, expanded from two to seven branches, and scaled to over 430 employees. To support this rapid growth, Storm Smart replaced a legacy homegrown system with Acumatica as its system of record, gaining the visibility, automation, and scalability needed to operate efficiently across locations and continue delivering high-quality service at scale.

Acumatica Impact Customer of the Year: PSI Family Services

Serving communities in Washington, DC, and Maryland since 1979, PSI Family Services is a community-based nonprofit founded by two female, African American psychologists seeking a better way to support those in need. As its operations expanded—including clinics serving 800–1,000 individuals and a workforce of approximately 110 employees—PSI moved to Acumatica Cloud ERP, replacing a legacy system that could no longer scale. Acumatica provides the flexibility, security, and visibility PSI needs to manage thousands of claims, integrate electronic health records, and remain resilient, enabling staff to focus on delivering high-quality care and long-term impact to the communities they serve.

“Storm Smart and PSI Family Services are fitting and inspirational examples of what’s possible when innovative organizations pair modern technology with strong leadership and a clear vision,” added Case. “They’re using Acumatica to drive real operational excellence, gain meaningful visibility across their businesses, and achieve measurable results. Their success reflects what our Community is all about: practical innovation that delivers impact today.”

Summit Continues with More Innovation Ahead

Acumatica Summit 2026 brings together customers, partners, developers, and industry leaders for several days of keynotes, breakout sessions, and hands-on learning focused on innovation, community, and the future of ERP. Additional product announcements, customer stories, and insights will be shared throughout the week.

To hear more about Acumatica’s upcoming product enhancements and AI roadmap, watch the Day 2 keynote live at this link.

