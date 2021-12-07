Home Business Wire Acuity International Appoints Industry Veteran Russ Langford as Chief Growth Officer
Business Wire

Acuity International Appoints Industry Veteran Russ Langford as Chief Growth Officer

di Business Wire

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CGOAcuity International, a leading provider of process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises has named Russ Langford its new Chief Growth Officer. Langford will connect Acuity’s go-to-market strategies across the enterprise to achieve its growth objectives.

“Russ’ background delivering new technologies to create value within the public and private sectors makes him uniquely qualified to support Acuity’s continued growth and that of our customers and partners,” said Bob Stalick, CEO of Acuity International. “His depth of experience in sales and marketing, proven results driving revenue and growth, and strong leadership skills will be a great asset to the company as we continue to enable mission continuity and stability for our global customers.”

“I’m honored and delighted to join the leadership team of this dynamic and results-focused company with such a long track record of successful project and program performance,” said Langford. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we continue to expand our offerings and form new strategic industry partnerships to accelerate our growth.”

Langford brings more than 30 years of leadership and experience in the technology and federal government ecosystems, most recently serving as Director of Professional Services for FSI and Channel Partners for Dell Technologies. He was also Director of Sales for EMC Global Services for 8 years, where he was accountable for creation and execution of annual go-to market strategy, offer/channel development, campaigns and program capture.

Langford holds a BBA in Accounting from James Madison University.

About Acuity International

Acuity International, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises. With expertise in a range of engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental remediation, and secure and complex construction management services, augmented by deep expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions, Acuity International is positioned to assist its customers in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and repeatable processes.

Contacts

Lisa Throckmorton

REQ

lthrockmorton@req.co

Articoli correlati

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society Of Hematology 2021 Annual Meeting

Business Wire Business Wire -
Data Highlight Strong Anti-Tumor Activity Across Multiple Tumor Models and Combination Potential with Other Agents On Track to Submit Investigational...
Continua a leggere

AwareGO Announces the Release of Human Risk Assessment for Enterprise

Business Wire Business Wire -
AwareGO’s Comprehensive and Innovative Tool Helps Companies Measure and Track Employees’ Cybersecurity Knowledge and Behavior SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HumanRisk--Human cyber risk...
Continua a leggere

CORRECTING and REPLACING Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A Round

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--Headline of release should read: Tye Sheridan’s Startup Wonder Dynamics Raises $9M Series A round (instead of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Schrödinger Reports Preclinical Data Supporting Advancement Of Its MALT1 Inhibitor Program At American Society...

Business Wire