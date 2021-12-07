Acuity International Appoints Industry Veteran Russ Langford as Chief Growth Officer

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CGO—Acuity International, a leading provider of process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises has named Russ Langford its new Chief Growth Officer. Langford will connect Acuity’s go-to-market strategies across the enterprise to achieve its growth objectives.

“Russ’ background delivering new technologies to create value within the public and private sectors makes him uniquely qualified to support Acuity’s continued growth and that of our customers and partners,” said Bob Stalick, CEO of Acuity International. “His depth of experience in sales and marketing, proven results driving revenue and growth, and strong leadership skills will be a great asset to the company as we continue to enable mission continuity and stability for our global customers.”

“I’m honored and delighted to join the leadership team of this dynamic and results-focused company with such a long track record of successful project and program performance,” said Langford. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we continue to expand our offerings and form new strategic industry partnerships to accelerate our growth.”

Langford brings more than 30 years of leadership and experience in the technology and federal government ecosystems, most recently serving as Director of Professional Services for FSI and Channel Partners for Dell Technologies. He was also Director of Sales for EMC Global Services for 8 years, where he was accountable for creation and execution of annual go-to market strategy, offer/channel development, campaigns and program capture.

Langford holds a BBA in Accounting from James Madison University.

About Acuity International

Acuity International, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises. With expertise in a range of engineering and consulting, software solutions, medical care, occupational health, global mission, environmental remediation, and secure and complex construction management services, augmented by deep expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and cloud solutions, Acuity International is positioned to assist its customers in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and repeatable processes.

