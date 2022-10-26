ActivTrak to Speak on Rebuilding the Digital Workplace at 451Nexus Conference

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ActivTrak today announced it will join a panel discussion on rebuilding the digital workplace at the 451Nexus Conference, a 451 Research event focused on digital strategies in enterprise IT, to be held virtually, Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2022. ActivTrak’s SVP of Product, Javier Aldrete, will discuss how a workforce analytics cloud can help IT leaders power key decisions with the employee in mind, while helping digital teams realize their full productivity potential.

WHAT: (Re)building the digital workplace: taking the long view around employee productivity and engagement In this session, analysts from 451 Research’s Workforce Productivity and Collaboration channel will highlight the key trends and dynamics that are changing the way businesses think about their digital workplace and how work happens across their organizations. Rethinking corporate purpose, planning new kinds of digital workspace, better understanding employee engagement to drive productivity and other business goals, reevaluating project, portfolio and work management approaches, and more concretely understanding ESG mandates are all key elements. It has never been more consequential to put the right level of strategic thought into how the digital workplace operates. WHO: Moderator: Conner Forrest, Senior Research Analyst, Workforce Productivity and Collaboration, 451 Research Panelists: Javier Aldrete, SVP of Product, ActivTrak David Rostan, Cofounder and Head of Revenue, Stonly Supriya Goswami, VP Product Marketing, Whatfix WHERE: 451Nexus Conference WHEN: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm ET

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps digital workforces work wiser and thrive. More than 9,000 customers and 550,000 users have deployed our workforce analytics cloud to gain insights and metrics about digital work so they can measure and optimize productivity and wellness with the employee in mind. These innovations have been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 and the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans.

