ActivTrak Surpasses 500,000 Users, Caps Year of Record Demand for Workforce Analytics Solutions

As hybrid work takes hold, HR, IT and operations leaders seek holistic view of employee experience and engagement

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards—ActivTrak, Inc. today announced 2021 results driven by strong execution and demand for its employee-centered workforce analytics platform. The company now boasts more than 550,000 users.

Key accomplishments include the launch and rapid adoption of ActivTrak Premium with new insights and metrics around employee burnout, workload balance and focus time; introduction of ActivTrak Coach and Personal Insights reports; and becoming a Google ISV Connect Partner offering ActivTrak solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace.

ActivTrak also continued to accrue numerous high-profile industry awards and accolades including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award for Employee Engagement.

“The accelerated adoption of hybrid work has raised the bar for what it means to support and sustain a balanced, healthy workplace,” said Rita Selvaggi, CEO of ActivTrak. “Trust and transparency have become key to success, and a holistic view of employee experience and engagement is now a requirement to truly understand performance and productivity across individuals, teams and organizations. The ActivTrak team continues to innovate, delivering new workforce insights to our customers and partners, yielding another year of outstanding record results.”

Additional highlights for 2021 included:

In 2022, ActivTrak will continue to invest in its employee-centric workforce analytics platform through strategic partnerships and integrations that ensure trust and transparency and provide a holistic view of workplace data. The ActivTrak Productivity Lab will also publish its first State of the Workforce report with Kimberly Gordon of the Cornell University Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies, examining productivity and engagement data trends.

