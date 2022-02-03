ActivTrak Surpasses 500,000 Users, Caps Year of Record Demand for Workforce Analytics Solutions

As hybrid work takes hold, HR, IT and operations leaders seek holistic view of employee experience and engagement
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards—ActivTrak, Inc. today announced 2021 results driven by strong execution and demand for its employee-centered workforce analytics platform. The company now boasts more than 550,000 users.
Key accomplishments include the launch and rapid adoption of ActivTrak Premium with new insights and metrics around employee burnout, workload balance and focus time; introduction of ActivTrak Coach and Personal Insights reports; and becoming a Google ISV Connect Partner offering ActivTrak solutions on Google Cloud Marketplace.
ActivTrak also continued to accrue numerous high-profile industry awards and accolades including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award for Employee Engagement.
“The accelerated adoption of hybrid work has raised the bar for what it means to support and sustain a balanced, healthy workplace,” said Rita Selvaggi, CEO of ActivTrak. “Trust and transparency have become key to success, and a holistic view of employee experience and engagement is now a requirement to truly understand performance and productivity across individuals, teams and organizations. The ActivTrak team continues to innovate, delivering new workforce insights to our customers and partners, yielding another year of outstanding record results.”
Additional highlights for 2021 included:
- Revenue: Achieved three consecutive years of high double-digit growth including a 100% increase in enterprise account revenue.
- Products: expanded its employee-centric workforce analytics solutions to include ActivTrak Premium, with real-time insights into employee productivity, efficiency, focus and collaboration; ActivTrak Coach, which identifies productivity patterns and offers tailored guidance for improvement; SOC 2 Type I certification; new data access and privacy controls that include role-based access configuration; and a robust integration platform that connects workforce activity data with key applications and data sources such as Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Google Workspace, Zendesk, Lattice, Workday, Asana, Culture Amp, Jira Software and more.
- Partners: expanded go to market channels by joining the N-able Technology Alliance Program for MSPs; forging a distribution alliance with Liquid PC; and adding listings in multiple vendor marketplaces, including Microsoft AppSource, Google Cloud Marketplace and Zomentum Marketplace.
- Team Expansion: increased the ActivTrak employee base by 60% with a specific focus on: product team expansion with Ramon Chen (Chief Product Officer); sales team expansion with Cory Ayers (Vice President of Sales); customer success with Alan Ginsberg (Vice President of Customer Success); and people and culture with Mindee Humphrey (Vice President of People).
- Analyst Recognition: continued to earn recognition as a top-ranked workforce analytics solution, including being named in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2021; Hype Cycle for Human Capital Management Technology, 2021; Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace Infrastructure and Operations, 2021; Hype Cycle for Midsize Enterprises, 2021; Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies, 2021; and the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Voice of the Employee Solutions, 2021.
- Awards: collected high-profile industry awards including Gartner Digital Markets/Software Advice: FrontRunner for HR Analytics Software; TrustRadius: 2021 Best Feature Set, Best Customer Support and Best Usability Awards; CRN Partner Program Guide; Data Breakthrough: Business Intelligence Solution Provider of the Year; and the Austin Business Journal Fire Award.
In 2022, ActivTrak will continue to invest in its employee-centric workforce analytics platform through strategic partnerships and integrations that ensure trust and transparency and provide a holistic view of workplace data. The ActivTrak Productivity Lab will also publish its first State of the Workforce report with Kimberly Gordon of the Cornell University Center for Advanced Human Resource Studies, examining productivity and engagement data trends.
About ActivTrak
ActivTrak’s workforce analytics provide predictive insights that help leaders, managers and employees build trust, deepen engagement and boost productivity in the modern, hybrid workplace. This work is supported by the ActivTrak Productivity Lab, a global center for ground-breaking research and expertise that leverages data sourced from more than 9,000 customers and over 550,000 users. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and is led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans. To learn more visit: https://activtrak.com/.
