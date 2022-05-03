ActivTrak Productivity Lab: Financial Services Organizations Manage Risk of Employee Burnout Better Than Other Industries

Research data shows seventy-two percent of employees demonstrate a healthy workload balance

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ActivTrak Productivity Lab today announced key findings within the financial services sector, revealing it manages burnout risk better than other industries, with 72% of employees demonstrating a healthy workload balance.

The Productivity Lab analyzed 11,215,560 hours from 11,252 anonymized employees representing more than 550 ActivTrak financial services customers. The data showed employees spent an average of seven hours per day on productive digital activity, with 4.6 hours of that being focused on deep work. Other findings about how the average employee spends their time include:

Hours : 2.3 hours collaborating and multitasking

: 2.3 hours collaborating and multitasking Workload: 34% overutilized, 6% underutilized 1

34% overutilized, 6% underutilized Breaks: 4 breaks per day, 27.2 minutes per break

“ While there are still opportunities to improve workload balance and find more time to focus, financial services organizations have demonstrated early leadership and success in delivering on the promise of sustainable productivity and well-being in the workplace,” said Gabriela Mauch, vice president of ActivTrak’s Productivity Lab. “ This kind of management, powered by trust and transparency, is at the heart of the workforce-first insights ActivTrak provides and the outcomes we help our customers achieve.”

Some of the world’s most innovative financial services organizations use ActivTrak to analyze work patterns and trends across their teams to:

Empower employees to work when and where it makes sense for their unique circumstances

Track productivity trends across hybrid, remote and in-office work settings

Identify coaching and training opportunities

Increase accountability while preserving a culture of trust, transparency and flexibility

Identify and resolve workflow bottlenecks

“ ActivTrak helps us build trust, create transparency and accountability, and understand who is doing really well and how we can help others model them,” said Myles Block, chief administrative officer, York International, which was ranked the top most productive company in 2021 by Business Insurance (#1 out of 25) as determined by brokerage revenue per employee.

ActivTrak’s workforce analytics platform helps organizations acquire insights and metrics about digital work so they can measure and assess productivity and wellness with the employee in mind. This includes enterprise-class capabilities that deliver fast time to value with SaaS solutions for workforce optimization, employee productivity monitoring, employee engagement and experience, as well as workplace efficiency.

About ActivTrak Productivity Lab

The ActivTrak Productivity Lab helps organizations empower people, optimize processes and maximize technology so they can work wiser and thrive. We do this using insights from hundreds of companies and billions of data points to identify trends, develop strategies and remove obstacles that improve and sustain productivity. Our findings are expanded through market research and strategic alliances with organizations including Cornell University and MIT. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/productivity-lab/.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps digital workforces work wiser and thrive. More than 9,000 customers and 550,000 users have deployed our workforce analytics platform to gain insights and metrics about digital work so they can measure and optimize productivity and wellness with the employee in mind. These innovations have been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 and the Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

1Based on ActivTrak’s default setting, overutilized is when an employee is 30% over the threshold of their productive hours/day goal. Underutilized is when an employee is more than 30% under the threshold of their productive hours/day goal. Healthy exists between these two zones.

