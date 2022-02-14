Home Business Wire ActivTrak Execs to Speak on Improving Productivity at CIO’s Future of Work...
Business Wire

ActivTrak Execs to Speak on Improving Productivity at CIO’s Future of Work Summit

di Business Wire

IT innovators convene to discuss current challenges and solutions for engagement, AI/automation and a work from anywhere culture

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ActivTrak today announced its executives will speak at CIO’s Future of Work Summit, an IDG event designed for a new era of business productivity, to be held virtually, February 15-17, 2022. ActivTrak’s Chief Product Officer Ramon Chen and SVP of Product, Javier Aldrete will discuss how workforce analytics can help organizations measure and optimize productivity across distributed teams.

WHAT:

CIO’s Future of Work Summit Session with ActivTrak

 

 

 

 

 

 

How to Measure and Improve Productivity with Workforce Analytics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As work continues to embrace remote and hybrid models, CIOs are being asked to define new technology strategies to measure and improve productivity, optimize SaaS application use, and partner with HR to improve employee engagement while reducing burnout and attrition. ActivTrak’s Chief Product Officer Ramon Chen and VP of Product, Javier Aldrete will discuss how workforce analytics can provide individuals, teams and executives the visibility and insights required to: measure and optimize productivity across distributed teams; understand technology use and trends; identify burnout risk across teams; and empower employees and teams to work wiser.

 

 

 

 

WHO:

 

 

Ramon Chen, chief product officer, ActivTrak

 

 

 

Javier Aldrete, vice president of product, ActivTrak

 

 

 

 

WHERE:

 

 

CIO Future of Work Summit

 

 

 

 

WHEN:

 

 

February 15, 2022 at 4:35-4:50pm ET

 

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps companies unlock productivity potential. Our award-winning workforce analytics and productivity management software provides expert insights that empower people, optimize processes, and maximize technology. Additionally, with data sourced from more than 9,000 customers and over 500,000 users, ActivTrak’s Workforce Productivity Lab is a global center for ground-breaking research and expertise that helps companies embrace and embody the future of work. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and is led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans. To learn more visit: https://activtrak.com/.

Contacts

Cybele Diamandopoulos

FOLIO Communications Group, LLC

activtrak@foliocom.com

Articoli correlati

PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners Sell Payrix to FIS

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their...
Continua a leggere

F1 Payments Changes its Name to Corvia

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Corvia--F1 Payments, a fintech company focused on making the complex simple by complementing world-class technology with strong...
Continua a leggere

Kevala Raises $12.1 Million Series A to Modernize Healthcare Staffing Amid Worker Shortage

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#seniorliving--Kevala, a workforce management and engagement solution built specifically for healthcare, announced today that it raised $12.1 million...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PSG and Blue Star Innovation Partners Sell Payrix to FIS

Business Wire