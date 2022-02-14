ActivTrak Execs to Speak on Improving Productivity at CIO’s Future of Work Summit

IT innovators convene to discuss current challenges and solutions for engagement, AI/automation and a work from anywhere culture

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ActivTrak today announced its executives will speak at CIO’s Future of Work Summit, an IDG event designed for a new era of business productivity, to be held virtually, February 15-17, 2022. ActivTrak’s Chief Product Officer Ramon Chen and SVP of Product, Javier Aldrete will discuss how workforce analytics can help organizations measure and optimize productivity across distributed teams.

WHAT: CIO’s Future of Work Summit Session with ActivTrak How to Measure and Improve Productivity with Workforce Analytics As work continues to embrace remote and hybrid models, CIOs are being asked to define new technology strategies to measure and improve productivity, optimize SaaS application use, and partner with HR to improve employee engagement while reducing burnout and attrition. ActivTrak’s Chief Product Officer Ramon Chen and VP of Product, Javier Aldrete will discuss how workforce analytics can provide individuals, teams and executives the visibility and insights required to: measure and optimize productivity across distributed teams; understand technology use and trends; identify burnout risk across teams; and empower employees and teams to work wiser. WHO: Ramon Chen, chief product officer, ActivTrak Javier Aldrete, vice president of product, ActivTrak WHERE: CIO Future of Work Summit WHEN: February 15, 2022 at 4:35-4:50pm ET

ActivTrak helps companies unlock productivity potential. Our award-winning workforce analytics and productivity management software provides expert insights that empower people, optimize processes, and maximize technology. Additionally, with data sourced from more than 9,000 customers and over 500,000 users, ActivTrak’s Workforce Productivity Lab is a global center for ground-breaking research and expertise that helps companies embrace and embody the future of work. Based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, and is led by a seasoned team of software industry veterans. To learn more visit: https://activtrak.com/.

