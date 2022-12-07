Activision Blizzard Releases YTD 2022 Representation Data

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Blizzard released its 2022 representation data summary, building on the company’s goal to become the most welcoming, inclusive company in the industry. While this report provides a summary view, our Business Units regularly provide a deeper dive into this data, as well as additional context, for employees.

Last year, Activision Blizzard committed to increasing the number of women and non-binary employees by fifty percent over the next five years. The company is pleased to report that, among our non-temporary employees (known internally as “FTEs”), it has increased representation of women globally and underrepresented ethnic groups (UEGs) in the U.S. compared to our previous reports in Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

We now also have data to report on FTEs who identify as non-binary, and will continue to track representation of employees outside the gender binary moving forward.

This update follows prior Q1 2022 and Q4 2021 representation data releases and delivers on the company’s commitment to providing regular updates on progress toward expanding representation of women, non-binary individuals, and UEGs in our workforce.

Representation data will continue to be shared on a regular basis.

