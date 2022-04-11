Activision Blizzard Appoints Kristen Hines as Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced the appointment of Kristen Hines as its new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, effective Monday, April 25. Hines will report to Julie Hodges, Chief People Officer, and will join the company’s senior leadership team.

Hines joins Activision Blizzard from Accenture where she most recently led the Global Inclusion, Diversity and Equity practice, and sat on the firm’s global leadership team for the CEO Transformation practice. In that role, she helped organizations establish and strengthen their own DEI strategies and capabilities, ensuring success through integration with the business, data-driven accountability and continuous feedback loops between leaders and employees. She brings over two decades of experience across a variety of clients and industries, and has focused on large-scale enterprise and culture transformation, talent strategies, and mergers and acquisitions for clients across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

“I’m excited to join a company that is prioritizing its commitment to DEI and making progress on the ambitious goals it has set for itself. In an industry with historical underrepresentation, I’m looking forward to leading the company’s efforts to further build a workplace that values transparency, equity, and inclusivity,” said Kristen Hines. “Gaming has amazing potential to connect communities around the world and showcase heroes from all backgrounds. I am looking forward to playing a part in expanding the landscape of talent who brings these compelling experiences to a broad base of players.”

“Activision Blizzard has ambitious goals to become the most welcoming and inclusive company in the gaming industry. We have already made significant progress ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, and we are excited to have Kristen join our leadership team to help drive even greater improvement,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “Kristen’s success leading complex transformation with measurable results makes her the right person to ensure we deliver on our diversity, equity and inclusion commitments and build a model workplace aligned with our values.”

In this role, Hines will strengthen work underway with the company’s leadership team and its Employee Resource Groups to implement programs and policies that foster a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace environment. Hines will also partner across all gaming teams to ensure diverse and inclusive perspectives are included in game design, including storylines, character development, gameplay and community interaction.

Hines will play a crucial role in furthering Activision Blizzard’s commitment to increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in its workforce by fifty percent over the next five years. More information on progress to date can be found on the Activision Blizzard website as of Q4 ‘21 and Q1 ‘22.

Prior to Accenture, Hines worked in corporate strategy for RSM Robson Rhodes, based in London, and investment banking for CIBC World Markets, based in New York. She received a BA in Political Science from the University of Michigan and an MBA from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

