ActivePure Medical Named Finalist in the 2024 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ActivePure Medical, a division of AP Sciences Group, LLC, a global provider of cutting-edge, continuous air and surface decontamination technology for healthcare, today announced it has been recognized as a finalist for McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards in both the Innovator of the Year and the Quality categories. The program is a joint production of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, McKnight’s Senior Living and McKnight’s Home Care.





This prestigious program honors health care providers and marketplace players that have materially improved care and operations with new technology. Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be granted in 16 categories as warranted.

Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. Winners will be announced on Oct. 3 at a virtual event. The awards ceremony will be held in conjunction with tech-themed educational webinars at the McKnight’s Tech Awards + Summit.

“ActivePure Medical’s technology recognition by McKnight’s in two separate categories is a testament to the innovative and effective solution in the infection control and disease mitigation space that ActivePure is focused on every day,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, Chief Medical & Science Advisor at AP Sciences Group, LLC. “This recognition underscores the importance of our work in creating safer environments for patients and staff by continuously decreasing infectious agents in the air and on surfaces. We look forward to participating in October’s awards ceremony and extend our congratulations to all other esteemed finalists.”

To see the full list of finalists, and for more information about the program, visit www.mcknightstechawards.com.

About ActivePure Medical

ActivePure Medical, a division of AP Sciences Group, LLC, is a global leader in proactive, continuous surface and air decontamination systems for healthcare. The company’s proprietary ActivePure Technology, based on advanced photohydrolysis, generates powerful oxidizing molecules that safely neutralize indoor contaminants. This process replicates natural atmospheric cleansing processes, providing automated protection against environmental contamination risks. ActivePure Technology effectively reduces many common volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and operates without producing harmful ozone, making it safe for continuous use in occupied spaces. Initially developed for space exploration, it has evolved to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria, and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure Technology has proven effective across various settings, including acute care, long-term care facilities, and commercial buildings. ActivePure Technology is a key component in the ActivePure Medical Guardian, an FDA 510(k)-cleared Class II Medical Device. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com/healthcare.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon



ICR Westwicke



ActivePurePR@westwicke.com