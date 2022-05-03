ActiveCampaign Acquires Postmark and DMARC Digests, Ensuring Automation Across All Communication Channels and Furthering the Mission of Creating Ideal Customer Experiences to Help Companies Grow

Leading transactional email provider joins ActiveCampaign’s sales, marketing automation and CRM portfolio to ensure ideal customer experiences across digital communications

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has acquired the Postmark and DMARC Digest service offerings. Postmark is one of the fastest-growing transactional email services on the market and DMARC Digests is an email authentication and monitoring service. Both Postmark and DMARC Digests further advance ActiveCampaign’s ability to offer the power of transactional messaging with sales and marketing automation alongside CRM. This union will help customers grow using CXA while providing a unified view of all messages, ensuring a great customer experience regardless of communication type.





Today’s consumers have unlimited choices, making it harder to keep customers and earn new ones. The deciding factor for purchase often comes down to the relationship with the brand, making every interaction a crucial touchpoint. With important communications coming from transactional interactions like order confirmations, billing notifications, and the actions and updates that occur when consumers interact with a customer’s platform or product, as well as the sales and marketing messages often used to create and nurture customer relationships, it’s critical that communications are unified and create a cohesive experience. This can be hard for growing businesses, as transactional communications often come from tools outside of sales and marketing, making it difficult to align communications.

According to new ActiveCampaign data, more than half of consumers are frustrated by no-reply email addresses that aren’t set up to receive incoming mail (e.g., noreply@brand.com), and 29% have actually stopped shopping with a brand because of these emails. Further, 65% of consumers want to be able to respond directly to transactional emails when they have questions or issues about a purchase. ActiveCampaign, with its acquisition of Postmark, makes this possible for all companies to offer their customers.

Following the acquisition, ActiveCampaign is launching an initiative to streamline the experience of users of both the current ActiveCampaign service offerings, and Postmark, to eliminate fragmented messages and separate conversations coming from marketing, sales, and transactional events, and offer a replacement experience featuring a single stream of communication powered by ActiveCampaign’s industry-leading automation.

The benefits of transactional email

Transactional emails are one-to-one unique messages, sent by an interaction, event, or preferences with a service or application, that the recipient is expecting to receive quickly (time to inbox is critical for transactional email). Unlike promotional emails, which are bulk distributions of the same content to many recipients simultaneously, transactional emails are functional and provide an anticipated update to an action or a request made by the recipient. Examples include:

Account alerts — Account created, updated, etc.

Billing management — Subscription renewal, credit card expiring, etc.

Order confirmations — Purchase receipts, shipping notifications, etc.

Event notifications — User verification, login attempts, etc.

Password reminders or reset

Support and feedback requests

What does the future hold for ActiveCampaign and Postmark customers?

ActiveCampaign is known for its Customer Service Commitment with pillars addressing value, service, trust and access. This won’t change and in fact, it will only increase in importance. ActiveCampaign is committed to customer success and will continue to invest in the resources that make Postmark a winning solution for growing businesses. As a product-first company, ActiveCampaign plans to keep investing in, and prioritizing its roadmap for innovation.

Customers can look forward to a seamless integration between the two platforms, which will allow ActiveCampaign users to send transactional emails via an automation—without needing to code! A seamless drag-and-drop builder and out-of-the-box automations will harness the power of transactional email. However, developers and those that desire coding capabilities can still do so. The choice of code or no-code is up to the user. Customers will also have the ability to understand all their customer data and gain a full picture of their communications, allowing them to send the right message, personalized in the right way, at the right time.

Supporting quotes

“Our commitment to our customers has been to help them grow by maximizing customer experience with automation and today, we continue to deliver on this commitment,” said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. “It’s important to note, transactional communications have historically been limited to those with coding knowledge and API experience. In integrating the ActiveCampaign and Postmark platforms, we’ll be opening up the power of transactional email to non-technical users by allowing them to send transactional emails with automation, rather than custom coding and APIs. This is a true game-changer for the market. Just as important to note, this has been one of our most requested features by our customers, and will help retain, attract and grow usage.”

“ActiveCampaign and Postmark share a commitment for creating ideal customer experiences,” said Natalie Nagele, CEO and co-founder of Wildbit, LLC, Postmark’s previous owner. “We are aligned on our company values and perspectives on being product-led, customer-first and purpose-driven. We’ve built a great relationship of trust with the team and know that they are able to serve and take care of the Postmark customers and team. With the support of ActiveCampaign, we’re excited to grow our team and put more energy into parallel efforts across both Postmark and DMARC Digests to create a powerful platform to help small businesses grow.”

