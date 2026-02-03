ActiveCampaign Acquires AI Evaluation Platform ‘Feedback Intelligence’

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActiveCampaign, a leading autonomous marketing platform, today announced the acquisition of Feedback Intelligence, an AI evaluation and analytics tool that turns raw conversations into actionable performance insights. The acquisition accelerates ActiveCampaign's ability to evolve Active Intelligence, the company's AI engine that powers autonomous marketing workflows for global businesses.

Active Intelligence generates thousands of conversations daily between AI agents and users, each packed with rich signals about intent, successful outcomes, and user needs. Feedback Intelligence transforms this conversational data into precise, actionable insights that make AI agents smarter over time, creating a continuous improvement engine that drives increased business growth for ActiveCampaign customers.

"Every company is adding AI agents, but few are building AI that customers actually trust with their critical workflows," said Chai Atreya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at ActiveCampaign. "With the integration of Feedback Intelligence, we're evolving our Imagine, Activate, Validate framework into a continuous loop, feeding insights from Validate back into Imagine so every AI agent can learn and improve over time. Basic metrics like conversation volume or thumbs-up/thumbs-down don't tell us why an AI agent succeeded or failed. Feedback Intelligence gives us the visibility to detect unmet customer needs, track sentiment shifts, and provide specific recommendations, reinforcing our commitment to deliver AI that businesses genuinely rely on."

Feedback Intelligence’s key capabilities include:

Conversation Analysis: Transforms raw conversations into structured insights about user satisfaction, intent fulfillment, friction points, conversational quality, and agent accuracy

Transforms raw conversations into structured insights about user satisfaction, intent fulfillment, friction points, conversational quality, and agent accuracy Specialized AI Models: Purpose-built models explicitly designed to evaluate and optimize AI agent performance

Purpose-built models explicitly designed to evaluate and optimize AI agent performance Continuous Improvement: Generates actionable recommendations that help AI agents get better over time

"We built Feedback Intelligence because every conversation contains signals about what's working and what could be better, but that information was locked in unstructured text that teams couldn't easily act on," said Chinar Movsisyan, Founder and CEO of Feedback Intelligence. "We saw an opportunity to turn those conversations into progress, pinpointing where users get stuck, identifying patterns, and giving product teams specific ways to make their AI agents more effective. Joining ActiveCampaign allows us to bring these capabilities to the center of autonomous marketing, where AI is proactive, helpful, and provides exactly what businesses need.”

The Feedback Intelligence team brings deep expertise in machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, and AI/LLM evaluation. Movsisyan will join ActiveCampaign's Technology and Product organization, and oversee the Feedback Intelligence team, alongside a broader AI team. Together, they will lead key aspects of Active Intelligence development and the infrastructure that powers smarter AI agents. Integration is already underway, with ActiveCampaign customers expected to see enhanced Active Intelligence performance as these capabilities roll out in upcoming releases.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform for people at the heart of the action. It empowers teams to automate their campaigns with AI agents that imagine, activate, and validate–freeing them from step-by-step workflows and unlocking limitless ways to orchestrate their marketing.

With AI, goal-based automation, and 1,000+ app integrations, agencies, marketers, and owners can build cross-channel campaigns in minutes–fine-tuned with billions of data points to drive real results for their unique business.

ActiveCampaign is the trusted choice to help businesses unlock a new world of boundless opportunities–where ideas become impact and potential turns into real results.

