Activate Care Expands Presence in California, Delivering Social Risk Management Technology and Services to Address Medi-Cal Population’s SDoH

Central California Alliance for Health, Monterey County and Health Plan of San Joaquin are latest organizations to choose the CareHub™ platform to bring together community stakeholders to share integral data, processes, and technology

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activate Care®, a leader in social risk management solutions, today announced it is further expanding its presence in California, as it adds Central California Alliance for Health, Monterey County and Health Plan of San Joaquin to the list of organizations who have chosen its CareHub platform to proactively manage their population’s social determinants of health (SDoH).

Active Care offers everything communities need to drive improved outcomes for their at-risk populations by providing a community care record platform that enables a network of community partners to provide and coordinate critical social factor-based care.

A growing need to proactively address SDoH

Social determinants of health (SDoH) are conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, and play that affect a wide range of health and quality-of-life risks and outcomes. With medical care estimated to account for only 10-20% of the modifiable contributors to healthy outcomes for a population – and the other 80-90% are SDoH – it’s critical that we identify solutions and tactics to address those conditions before they land someone in the emergency room.

As a leader in social risk management, Activate Care enables organizations to engage individuals who have been identified as high-risk for one or more SDoH and design a standardized care plan tailored to addressing their specific risk factors.

“At Activate Care, we fundamentally believe that technology can drive significant change, if designed and leveraged correctly – and for the right problems,” said Ted Quinn, CEO and co-founder at Activate Care. “In the U.S., we can provide the best healthcare in the world, but the way we are doing it now is misaligned. By leveraging technology, data and the right resources, we can re-direct that 80% of medical care spent on SDoH today, drive better health outcomes and improve care delivery. Together with our partners, we are driving quantifiable results, such as a 28% decrease in chronic homelessness and 54% reduction in emergency service transport calls.”

Central California Alliance for Health (The Alliance)

Central California Alliance for Health is an award-winning regional non-profit health plan that serves members in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Merced counties. They work to promote prevention, early detection and effective treatment for their members, and to improve member access to quality health care through local innovations.

“Working with Activate Care, we have a great opportunity to better serve all of our members, particularly those with the highest needs” said Van Wong, Chief Operating Officer at the Alliance. “Based on the results they have driven across California and other states, we are confident that we can quickly begin to drive long-term results centered around improving health outcomes and quality of life for our fellow Californians while reducing healthcare costs.”

Monterey County

Monterey County’s mission is to excel at providing quality services for the benefit of all Monterey County residents while developing, maintaining, and enhancing the resources of the area. The County aims to enhance and improve services to assure an adequate safety net and quality of life for all residents.

Health Plan of San Joaquin

Serving families in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties, Health Plan of San Joaquin works to improve the health of the community by providing access to high-quality cost-effective health care to its 384,000 members.

“In San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties, we are committed to addressing the factors that interfere with standards of care and result in high utilization and costs for our residents,” said Cheron Vail, chief information officer for Health Plan of San Joaquin. “With Activate Care, we now have the right tools in place to proactively address and manage those social risk factors that negatively affect a significant portion of our population.”

About Activate Care®

Activate Care is America’s leader in social risk management solutions. The company’s expertise and experience designing and implementing innovative care models, coupled with its cloud-based CareHub™ platform, help communities across America address social determinants of health (SDoH) and create better whole-person care. With Activate Care, everyone across a community can act together seamlessly to drive improved outcomes for their at-risk populations.

Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Activate Care is privately held and venture-funded by the disruptive innovation investment firm, Rose Park Advisors. The company was named one of BostInno’s “50 on Fire” in fall 2020, which showcases the 50 companies in Boston “with innovative approaches to solving problems and making the biggest impact.”

For more information, visit https://www.activatecare.com

