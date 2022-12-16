Activa PR Names Amy Gesenhues Head of Content, Expands Content Marketing Services

Former tech journalist and content strategist Amy Gesenhues will lead the agency’s content marketing services division, offering clients more robust content capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#content—Activa PR, a full-service public relations and content marketing firm for innovative technology companies, announced today it has named Amy Gesenhues Head of Content. In her new role, Gesenhues will lead Activa PR’s content marketing services, working directly with clients to build content strategies that seamlessly align with their marketing communications efforts.

With the addition of this new role, Activa PR has expanded its suite of content marketing services to deliver truly integrated public relations and content marketing programs, from building out and managing full-scale content marketing initiatives to crafting thought leadership columns, sponsored content, eBooks, white papers, blog content, social posts and more.

“Amy has been writing stories about technology companies for more than a decade, first as a journalist and then as a content strategist. Her career as a marketer and storyteller, combined with her days covering the marketing industry, puts her in a unique position to head up our content marketing practice and help our clients zero in on the stories that matter most,” said Marina Greenwood, principal and founder, Activa PR. “Bringing Amy on board and expanding our content services is in direct response to market demands. In the past year, we have seen a swell of interest from clients who want more cohesion between their content marketing and PR efforts. They want a PR agency that can complement their content needs while also helping unify their overall messaging.”

The disconnect happening across marketing communications, public relations and content teams is not an isolated circumstance. According to the Content Marketing Institute’s 2022 Insights report, more than 30% of B2B content marketers said “consistency with messaging” was a major challenge within their organizations. Another challenge: increased workloads. The report revealed 67% of the marketers surveyed said their team has been asked to do more with the same resources over the past year.

Activa PR aims to address these challenges by partnering with technology companies to create compelling brand stories for both PR and content marketing teams. Ultimately, the goal is to help remove the disconnect that often happens when various teams are tasked with content creation.

“Every business has a story, usually multiple stories, from why the company was founded and the people who drive its success to the trends impacting its industry. The key is identifying which stories best resonate with the intended audience and knowing how to deliver those stories for maximum impact. As Activa PR’s head of content, my primary objective is to help clients tell meaningful stories that allow them to better connect with their various audiences, including customers, journalists, business partners, and investors,” said Gesenhues. “Activa PR brings more than two decades of experience and a track record of success working with leading technology brands. Being able to offer more robust content marketing services is a natural evolution of the agency’s PR capabilities.”

Prior to Activa PR, Amy served as a senior content strategist for Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX). Before she began her content marketing career, Amy was a senior editor for Third Door Media, serving as the lead writer for all marketing technology, social media marketing, and digital ad platform coverage on Martech.org (formerly MarTech Today), Marketing Land and Search Engine Land. She was part of the original editorial staff for MarTech Today when it launched in 2016.

Founded in 2001, Activa PR combines the hands-on approach of a boutique agency with the PR and content marketing offerings of a full-service firm. From venture-funded startups to established market leaders, leading technology brands partner with Activa PR to deliver outsized results. Activa PR’s ability to integrate proven PR formulas with cutting-edge approaches to social media, content and digital marketing ensures our clients’ stories are heard by the audiences that matter most. For more information visit: www.activapr.com.

