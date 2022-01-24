Activ Surgical Appoints Manisha Shah-Bugaj as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced medical device executive and business strategist joins leadership team at digital surgery pioneer startup

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activ Surgical, Inc., a digital surgery pioneer, today announced the appointment of Manisha Shah-Bugaj as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Shah-Bugaj will be responsible for overseeing all business operations for the company, including oversight of the impending commercialization of its ActivSightTM enhanced visualization imaging module, and the implementation of its surgical visualization technology at established pilot hospital sites in 2022.





Shah-Bugaj has a long-standing track record as a successful global medtech executive, key influencer and transformational leader, both globally and domestically, with a core strength in developing and protecting team culture founded in transparency, recognition, and acknowledgement of areas of improvement, with identified countermeasures. Prior to joining Activ Surgical, she served as the Global General Manager and Vice President of Gynecology at Olympus where she led the global profit and loss, product portfolio, and strategy for the business. She brings over 20 years of experience including building and implementing corporate business plans, directing regional and global businesses aligned to financial and operational targets, hiring, and establishing new teams, and managing product portfolios.

“I am thrilled to join the Activ Surgical team and to have the opportunity to play a critical role in ushering in a new paradigm of surgical care with advanced surgical visualization technology,” Shah-Bugaj said. “My personal and professional values are very much aligned with the company’s mission to democratize world-class surgical care, and, ultimately, to save lives by eliminating complications in the operating room. I have been nothing but impressed with Todd and the leadership team at Activ Surgical and look forward to building on all the successes they achieved in 2021 in the years ahead.”

“Manisha is a proven transformational leader with a unique skill set–combining both operational and digital visualization experience in the medical device category,” said Todd Usen, CEO, Activ Surgical. “Her expertise, leadership and passion will be called upon in a big way throughout 2022 as we prepare for the commercialization of our first product–the ActivSight imaging module–and the implementation of our surgical visualization systems into a number of pilot hospital systems around the globe. Manisha is a strong communicator, multi-tasker, and collaborator with critical thinking and problem-solving skills as well as adept in navigating and simplifying complexity and ambiguity. On behalf of myself and the entire leadership team at Activ Surgical, we are thrilled to have Manisha on board and expect her to play a critical role in our success this year and beyond.”

For more information on Activ Surgical, its leadership team and product portfolio, please visit www.activsurgical.com.

About Activ Surgical

Activ Surgical is the pioneering digital surgery company that completed the world’s first autonomous robotic surgery of soft tissue in 2018. The company is revolutionizing surgical vision, enabling a future of augmented reality-based and artificial intelligence-driven surgery that is safe, smart, and accessible to all. Its patent-protected surgical software platform–ActiveEdge™–is being designed to reduce unintended and preventable surgical errors by enhancing a surgeon’s intraoperative decision making via the aggregation of surgical data from around the world. Activ Surgical is privately held, and backed by DNS Capital, Cota Capital, BAM Funds, GreatPoint Ventures (GPV), ARTIS Ventures, LRVHealth, Tao Capital Partners, Magnetar Capital, NVIDIA, Rising Tide VC, MINT Venture Partners, Castor Ventures, SONY Innovation Fund, and Dream One Vision. Learn more at www.activsurgical.com.

Contacts

Heath Meyer



heath@teamseismic.com

858-768-1527