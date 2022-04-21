Act! Recognized for CRM Market Leadership and Best Workplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Act!, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform provider for small businesses, today announced it has been honored with two awards for its market leading CRM solution and exceptional workplace. These achievements underscore Act!’s continued dedication to and success in providing its loyal customers with best-in-class customer relationship and marketing automation tools to run their business, while celebrating its status as one of the best workplaces in the Phoenix Metropolitan area.

For its technology, Act! has been named a Market Leader in the CRM Software category for the Spring 2022 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software and services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies and customer videos. The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with a substantial customer base and market share and enough customer success content to validate their vision.

At the heart of its award-winning technology is Act!’s stellar employee base who, when surveyed by Comparably, rated the company as Comparably’s Best Places to Work in Phoenix Metropolitan Area 2022. This list is derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com. Nearly 20 different workplace culture categories were measured, from compensation, leadership and work-life balance to professional development opportunities and perks and benefits. According to the survey, 98% of Act! employees look forward to interacting with their team every day and 95% call their work environment positive.

“Our vision at Act! is to foster a world where relationships drive small business success. Not only is that vision reflected in our products, but it is also lived day-in and day-out by our team,” said Steve Oriola, CEO of Act!. “Recognition from organizations like FeaturedCustomers and Comparably not only give us an opportunity to celebrate the great things we do here at Act!, but it reminds us of the impact our work has on our local communities and the broader market.”

To learn more about Act!, its solutions and current job openings, visit: www.act.com

