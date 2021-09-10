Acquisition of MovieWeb.com and TvWeb.com by Valnet Inc.

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Valnet Inc. (or “Valnet”) has successfully completed the acquisition of MovieWeb.com and TvWeb.com (together known as “MovieWeb”), from WatchR Media, Inc. Throughout the years, MovieWeb has consistently maintained its status as a premiere online destination for movie and television show enthusiasts, providing the latest news and information on casting and development, release dates, trailers, interviews, and clips.

As per WatchR Media, Inc. Chairman and president, Brandon Calder:

“As one of the first online destinations for movie information news and media, MovieWeb has, for over two and a half decades, been a trusted resource for movie fans to discover and connect with the movies they love and for studios to reach the most avid moviegoers. We are incredibly proud and appreciative of the community of contributors and readers that have helped make MovieWeb and TvWeb leading entertainment brands. We are excited for both sites to join Valnet alongside several of the other premiere online brands for movies and entertainment.”

This acquisition is highly complementary to Valnet’s portfolio of movie/entertainment sites such as ScreenRant.com, Colider.com and CBR.com, which rank globally in terms of content, authority, and visibility.

About Valnet Inc.

Driven by passion and performance, Valnet’s overarching goal is to create and distribute content to millions of users daily across our brands. With more than 3 billion sessions and 20 billion Youtube views, Valnet is a leading digital content investment company that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of premier publishing and studio assets.

About MovieWeb

MovieWeb.com has been online since 1995, making it one of the longest-running digital publishers in the movie/entertainment vertical. The site in July served over 8 million unique monthly visitors. WatchR Media launched TvWeb.com in 2013.

Contacts

Rony Arzoumanian



Head of M&A



Contact: rony.a@valnetinc.com | 514-497-7787



Website: valnetinc.com