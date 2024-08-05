Acquia Announces Support for Drupal 11

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acquia, the leader in open digital experience software, today announced that Acquia Cloud Platform is ready for customers to make the move and begin using Drupal 11, the latest version of the world’s most powerful open source content management system that was officially released on August 2.





As the largest contributor to Drupal, Acquia is uniquely equipped to help organizations transition to Drupal 11, which brings new architectural and performance enhancements that set the foundation for innovations to make Drupal even more capable. Acquia Cloud Platform is the leading enterprise Drupal cloud hosting platform, and offers optimized workflows and best-in-class features to help companies quickly build and manage Drupal 11 applications. In addition, many of Acquia’s solutions support Drupal 11 today, including:

Acquia Code Studio, the world’s only full stack Drupal development platform with a complete set of tools that enable teams to plan, build, test, review, and deploy web applications from a single, customizable workflow ;

; Acquia Cloud IDE, a Drupal-optimized, web-based development environment and source code editor that comes with built-in best practices and all the development tools you need to write high-quality code; and

Acquia Site Studio, a low-code, drag-and-drop site builder that accelerates time to market while maintaining brand consistency and the confidence to meet the strictest security and compliance demands.

“ Drupal 11 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of the platform, and sets the stage to establish Drupal as the preferred tool for ambitious site builders on the Open Web,” said Dries Buytaert, co-founder and Chief Technology & Strategy Officer of Acquia, and the creator of Drupal. “ Those builders, including many of the world’s largest brands, rely on Acquia to help them remain agile and grow their business in an increasingly competitive environment. Combined, Drupal and Acquia are instrumental to powering exceptional digital experiences, and we look forward to guiding organizations as they upgrade to take full advantage of the newest capabilities.”

The benefits of Drupal 11 make the upgrade highly worthwhile, including forthcoming capabilities that will shorten site development, streamline page creation and editing, and simplify upgrades and maintenance. Organizations interested in upgrading can turn to Acquia’s Drupal 11 preparation checklist to get ready or, to learn more about Drupal 11, visit drupal.org.

