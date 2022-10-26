Acquia Announces Major Updates to Acquia Code Studio

Complete Drupal development toolchain accelerates development, reduces risk, and improves code quality with automated DevOps tools

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CMS–Digital experience company Acquia today announced major updates to Acquia Code Studio, the industry’s only full stack Drupal development platform. A part of Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Acquia Code Studio provides developers with the tools to plan, build, review, test, deploy, and measure their Drupal applications. By owning and automating repetitive tasks, Acquia Code Studio helps developers stay focused on innovation. New updates integrate Code Studio with the Acquia Cloud Platform UI, reducing effort during the procurement and configuration processes.

“The typical Drupal development workflow can take a lot of work to set up and maintain—but Acquia Code Studio automates many of these steps,” said Dries Buytaert, Drupal creator and co-founder and CTO of Acquia. “It enables developers to get started writing code, in an optimized workflow, right on day one. Moving forward, it continues to automate common tasks, such as checking for updates and dependencies, to ensure that developers can spend more time creating, and less time maintaining.”

The enhanced integration with Acquia Cloud in the latest version unlocks new functionality for Code Studio users. Developers can now manage their Code Studio seats from the platform in a User Management screen, assign Acquia account users to their Code Studio seats, grant and set roles for their users, and un-assign and reassign seats. In addition, developers can automatically provision Code Studio projects from the platform UI, and see links on their Acquia Cloud environments to the corresponding branch in Code Studio.

Some of the key features of Acquia Code Studio include:

AutoDevOps: Automatically build, test, and deploy Drupal applications with Acquia Code Studio managed continuous integration pipelines. Drupal applications will inherit Acquia’s configurable build pipeline, which will install dependencies, scan and test your code, create a review environment, and when ready deploy straight to production.

Automatically build, test, and deploy Drupal applications with Acquia Code Studio managed continuous integration pipelines. Drupal applications will inherit Acquia’s configurable build pipeline, which will install dependencies, scan and test your code, create a review environment, and when ready deploy straight to production. Automatic Updates: Automatically updates Composer packages, replaces deprecated custom code, and submits those changes for users to review in a Merge Request with a dedicated review environment. When ready, users can merge the changes with a single button click and the Acquia pipeline will send it off to production.

Automatically updates Composer packages, replaces deprecated custom code, and submits those changes for users to review in a Merge Request with a dedicated review environment. When ready, users can merge the changes with a single button click and the Acquia pipeline will send it off to production. Powered by GitLab: In partnership with GitLab, Acquia hosts and manages a version of GitLab that is customized for Drupal and Acquia developers on the company’s next-generation infrastructure. Drupal-specialized features on GitLab deliver the best tools possible for Drupal development, in a 100% cloud-based development workflow.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

