Acorio: ServiceNow Rome Will Focus on The Future Workplace

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acorio–ServiceNow today announced the release of Rome, a release that Acorio, an NTT DATA company and the largest pure-play ServiceNow Consultancy, believes will help ServiceNow customers through the next iteration of work. As companies return or eye a return to the office, the new release will serve as an intentional step in creating the future of the modern workforce, according to a new eBook published today by Acorio.

“Business strategies have advanced through the different phases of the pandemic and now we see more companies grappling with the future of hybrid work rather than the chaos of trying to provision remote-only workers like we faced through much of the crisis,” Ellen Daley, senior vice president, Acorio, said. “Acorio believes that ServiceNow Rome is another giant step forward in the company’s journey to bring the future of work into business. ServiceNow recognizes the importance of further enabling modern enterprises to deliver digital workflows, unlock productivity and protect the things that matter most: our employees, our customers, and our communities.”

In Acorio’s third annual ServiceNow Insight and Vision Report, more than half of respondents responded that their digital transformation initiatives started or increased in importance because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 40 percent reported return to work as a newly important priority for this year and ServiceNow Rome appears to build on both of those business concerns.

The 24-page eBook tackles the key challenges facing today’s businesses and ServiceNow Rome addresses them. Sections focus on:

IT Workflows. The broadest product range on the ServiceNow platform – encompassing IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), IT Asset Management (ITAM) DevOps, Security Operations, Governance Risk and Compliance as well as industry-specific solutions such as Telecommunications Network Performance Management – IT Workflows can be overwhelming. This section includes all the major highlights, pulling out several products and giving examples of upgrades, that demonstrate how ServiceNow will provision the future workforce.

Employee Workflows. This section focuses on the ways in which ServiceNow Rome helps to create unified and engaging experiences for employees. In today's world, a strong hybrid workforce starts with a great employee experience, giving on-site and remote workers access to the info they need to be engaged and productive. With ServiceNow Rome, the platform seeks to further unlock productivity and improve employees' service experience with updates to Employee Service Management and HR Service Delivery.

Customer Workflows. In today's service-based economy, keeping customers loyal is paramount to growing and sustaining your business. ServiceNow Rome empowers the next evolution of driving customer loyalty with connected digital workflows by joining customer service with other departments using AI and workflow to assign, manage, and resolve issues end-to-end.

Creator Workflows. Developers of all levels can reduce time to market and speed up delivery. ServiceNow offers full stack development power with an application structure that is set up in the base system. This section explores how ServiceNow Rome empowers the next generation of developers on the platform.

To download a copy of the ServiceNow Rome eBook, please visit: https://exclusive.acorio.com/servicenow-rome-release-ebook-4

About Acorio

An Elite ServiceNow partner, Acorio, an NTT DATA company, is the largest pure-play ServiceNow consultancy in the world. Our commitment is to our clients, to inspire and guide them to realize immediate ROI and ensure long-term success along their entire ServiceNow journey. The firm now employs 300 employees focusing 100 percent on ServiceNow. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Acorio has nine regional hubs across the U.S. and an international presence in Spain and Australia. The consultancy serves Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 clients in multiple industries ranging from healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, to high tech and retail.

