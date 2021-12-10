Acorio Manufacturing Solution Approved for ServiceNow Partner Industry Solution Program

With Reseller Support for Manufacturers and Retailers available on the ServiceNow Store, Acorio secures approval for its newest industry solution

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Acorio—Acorio, an NTT DATA company and the largest pure-play ServiceNow Consultancy, has announced that it has had its newest manufacturing solution approved as part of the ServiceNow Partner Industry Solution program. The solution, the most recent for Acorio to be approved as part of the Partner Industry Solution Program, reflects Acorio’s commitment to the ServiceNow industry ecosystem.

“Manufacturers have faced adversity since the beginning of COVID-19 with supply chains severely hampered, a slowing labor market and stringent government mandates to ensure the safety of workers,” Josh Scott, Vice President, Industry Strategy & Operations, Acorio said. “Digital transformation is the key to recovery, building agile and resilient processes is the next evolution for manufacturers to connect everything, everywhere. We are thrilled to go to Market with our Manufacturing solutions on the Now Platform and we are looking forward to continuing to deliver them to our ServiceNow customers.”

Unveiled in May 2020, the ServiceNow Partner Industry Solutions is a marketplace that showcases partner solutions designed to address the industry‑specific workflow and digital transformation needs of our joint customers. The showcase enables partners like Acorio to drive differentiation, champion their industry expertise, and unlock new growth opportunities by reaching ServiceNow’s customers across the globe.

This newest solution, Reseller Support for Manufacturers and Retailers, is a Now Platform-based solution facilitates case management for reseller transfers and back-office support for the manufacturer’s supported locations. Use cases include facilities support, transit issues and marketing requests. The manufacturer’s agents receive requests from resellers or stores through the solution or by email as cases in ServiceNow and then move the requests through their lifecycle with automated responses built in. Some of these requests include transfers of inventory between locations which require multiple touchpoints and are facilitated through a case. Site support is added to the solution to include the ability for the manufacturer to receive requests and support stores for their specific and unique needs.

Together with NTT DATA, Acorio now has three targeted manufacturing industry solutions available to their ServiceNow customers.

Unified Customer Support

Dealer Repair and Care

Reseller Support for Manufacturers and Retailers

