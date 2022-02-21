ACI Worldwide Recognized in Aite Matrix: Biller Direct EBPP Solutions

ACI Speedpay achieves best-in-class ranking for client strength—for size and diversity of client base and strong client retention

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACI—ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced it has been recognized in Aite-Novarica Group’s “2021 Aite Matrix: Biller Direct EBPP Solutions” landscape report. The company secured the market’s top ratings in the category of client strength in a field of the industry’s leading vendors. The vendors were evaluated via the Aite Matrix, Aite-Novarica Group’s highly governed and quantitative vendor evaluation methodology.

According to Aite-Novarica Group research findings, “ACI Worldwide is the top vendor in the leading contenders category. It has strong scores in vendor stability and client strength; it is the largest EBPP solutions provider with a long track record of success in the market. The company is committed to bringing innovation to market and is well-positioned to compete with newer, more nimble players. ACI Speedpay is a robust EBPP solution with many next-generation features and functionality. The company brings extensive experience to bear across a wide range of payments use cases, which enables synergies for clients.”

ACI Speedpay is an integrated suite of digital billing, payment, disbursement and communication services that lowers the cost of presenting and accepting bill payments while delivering industry-leading security. It is recognized for its support by a team of compliance experts. The report notes that “the depth and breadth of ACI’s product portfolio combined with its experience across a wide range of market sectors allow it to support clients across a wide range of payments use cases in a way that strengthens client relationships, drives revenue, and adds value to its clients’ operations.”

“From our talented team to our innovative technology, we offer customers a value proposition unmatched in the industry and we are proud to be recognized for both our large and diverse client base and our client retention,” said Sanjay Gupta, head of biller segment, ACI Worldwide. “As the U.S. biller market continues its evolution and more bills are viewed and paid online and via mobile device, we are poised to further expand our leadership position in this exciting market.”

About ACI Worldwide



ACI Worldwide is a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About Aite-Novarica Group



Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms—as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

