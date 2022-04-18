Home Business Wire ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Conference Call Scheduled for May 5, 2022, at 8:30 am EST

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on May 5, 2022.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am EST to discuss these results. Interested persons may access a real-time webcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following number for dial-in participation: toll free (866) 914-7436. Please provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID 9771443.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2022

ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties’ trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

John Kraft

ACI Worldwide

239-403-4627

john.kraft@aciworldwide.com

