ACI Worldwide, Inc. To Release Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ending December 31, 2025

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2065, at 8:30 a.m. ET

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), an original innovator in global payments technology, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss these results.

Interested persons may access a real-time teleconference webcast at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/

To join the live audio call, please dial +1 (800) 715-9871, provide your name, the conference name of ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID 88945; alternatively, to reduce operator assisted delays joining the call, we invite you to register in advance by visiting https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I8894556676

This process will provide you with a unique passcode allowing you to join the call without operator assistance.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, an original innovator in global payments technology, delivers transformative software solutions that power intelligent payments orchestration in real time so banks, billers, and merchants can drive growth, while continuously modernizing their payment infrastructures, simply and securely. With nearly 50 years of trusted payments expertise, we combine our global footprint with a local presence to offer enhanced payment experiences to stay ahead of constantly changing payment challenges and opportunities.

