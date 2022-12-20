Achievers Leads in Workplace Belonging in 2022

Employee recognition and experience leader grows its technology ecosystem and increases flexibility and trust in the workplace with belonging

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Achievers, an industry-leading employee experience platform, has announced a growing ecosystem that will drive the company forward in 2023 as it continues its mission to change the way the world works. In 2022, Achievers expanded the Achievers Employee Experience PlatformTM , activated workplace belonging among customers and employees with its proprietary Belonging Model, grew its global partner and customer base, and conducted extensive research on diversity and belonging.

“We’re committed to changing the way the world works through solutions and best practices that drive successful, happy workforces – both for our employees and our customers,” said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. “The progress we made in 2022 shows the power of our vision and technology, as there is a growing demand for employee recognition solutions and programs that enhance productivity, resilience, and retention in a rapidly changing social and economic environment.”

A Growing Ecosystem

Achievers’ focus on belonging drove the expansion of its strategic technology partnerships and product innovations in 2022. In October, Achievers announced an integration with Microsoft Viva to support recognition for both online and offline employees within their preferred workflow.

Earlier in the year, Achievers also strengthened the frontline employee experience with an integration with Zebra Technologies’ rugged mobile devices and formalized a strategic relationship with Contemporary Leadership Advisors (CLA), a firm of behavioral scientists and business experts. The collaboration with Zebra Technologies caters to the growing demand for flexibility and mobility among remote and offline workers. Working with CLA has allowed Achievers to expand its research into the wider impact of leadership behaviors on building a culture of connection.

In addition to these collaborations, Achievers significantly grew its customer base, serving over 300 customers in more than 150 countries.

Winning with Customers

In 2022, Achievers was recognized with over 14 awards celebrating achievements across its technology, customer service, and workplace culture. Highlights include two Brandon Hall Group Gold awards won jointly with customers Quest Diagnostics (Best Advance in Employee Recognition Program) and AXIS (Best Advance in Reward and Recognition Technology) and being named a Top 50 Workplace for the third consecutive year by Great Place to Work®.

Platform Built on Belonging

Throughout 2022, Achievers enhanced the Achievers Employee Experience Platform™ with new features and a mobile-first approach that provides personalized experiences to drive usage and inclusive interactions. As part of this effort, the company focused on the role of recognition in inclusion and belonging by aligning its product roadmap with the Achievers Belonging Model and its five pillars – making employees feel welcomed, known, included, supported, and connected.

The proprietary Belonging Model was key in informing the launch of new Achievers features, such as Employee Connections, a product that pairs employees across job levels to meet virtually or in-person to get to know one another and their roles in the company. Available as an add on to the Achievers platform, Employee Connections helps employees from all levels connect and build a strong sense of belonging in the workplace.

Belonging in Practice

In addition to driving strategic, impactful employee experience tools, the Belonging Model serves as a framework for helping Achievers customers such as Livingston International put belonging into action to enhance employee engagement and reduce turnover.

“Having the five pillars of the Belonging Model as a framework helps with strategizing companywide initiatives. It also provides a common language within the company to discuss important issues, enabling us to keep making enhancements that are meaningful and ultimately reduce turnover,” said Karin Knecht, Director of Global Talent, Learning, and Organizational Development, Livingston International.

2022 Research from The Achievers Workforce Institute

Building upon its Belonging at Work report from 2021, the Achievers Workforce Institute, the research and insights arm of Achievers, published four leading industry reports in 2022 based on primary research conducted globally. The research continues to inform Achievers’ innovation and ensures that the organization’s products and services are rooted in workforce science.

Employee Investments

In 2022, Achievers implemented a flexible work model based on employee personas and introduced recharge days for its own employees. The recharge days initiative provides all employees with four additional paid days to recharge, highlighting the company’s commitment to employee health and well-being.

Additionally, by allowing employees to choose their preferred workplace persona (in office, hybrid, remote by choice, or fully remote), Achievers aims to deliver an exceptional employee experience designed with the flexible world of work in mind. This investment in employees resulted in a 10% increase in “trust in leadership” engagement scores.

For more information on Achievers and its platform, visit www.achievers.com.

About Achievers

Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization’s values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

Contacts

Maranda Wilson



Maranda.Wilson@achievers.com

Audrey Surette



achievers@pancomm.com