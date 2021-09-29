ACH Processing Company to Exhibit at LEND360

The highly anticipated event will take place from October 4 to 6 at The Sheraton Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACHPC–ACH Processing Company, a leading B2B payment processing and financial technology service provider founded in 1998, is exhibiting at the LEND360 Conference in Dallas, TX on October 4-6, 2021 at The Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

LEND360 is an annual summit for the leaders in online lending that explores fintech industry trends and new technologies impacting consumer lenders, small business lenders, service partners, investors, bank representatives, and more. More than 850 online lending professionals from across the globe are expected to attend.

“Proper capitalization is almost always a challenge for small and midsize business,” said John Innes, President of ACH Processing Company. “Having the right funding alternatives and pricing models can help accelerate growth and this next phase of recovery. We’ve come to LEND360 to expand our partnerships with banks, lenders, and investors to add to our world-class ecosystem.”

The Company’s President John Innes, Managing Director Ricky Sanchez, and Head of Sales Rich Donohue, will be conducting one-on-one meetings at Booth #217 to discuss:

Building a successful payments system

Innovation and technology with digital payments

Reimagining banking with API Integration

For more information or to schedule a meeting with ACH Processing Company, contact hello@achprocessing.com. To learn more about ACH Processing Company, please visit www.achprocessing.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Additional details about LEND360 can be found online at www.lend360.org.

About ACH Processing Company

Founded in 1998, the ACH Processing Company is a leading B2B payment processing and financial technology service provider with a suite of payment processing services and online merchant solutions. We transact for more than 10,000 corporate businesses world-wide representing more than $20 billion dollars’ worth in ACH transactions annually. From our easy to navigate cloud-based platform, to our robust web services API, we enable our clients to transact with parties necessary to their daily operations.

