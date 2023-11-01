Accurate Group Expands Portfolio of Companies and Breadth of Services with Acquisition of Voxtur Appraisal Services, LLC

Leading Real Estate Technology Provider Strengthens Industry Footprint and Valuation Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accurate Group, a leading provider of technology-driven real estate appraisal, title data, analytics, and e-closing solutions, today announced the acquisition of Voxtur Appraisal Services, LLC, an appraisal management company (AMC) serving real estate finance providers nationwide, specializing in broker price opinions (BPOs), alternative valuation solutions and traditional appraisal.





The strategic addition of Voxtur Appraisal Services to Accurate Group’s family of companies strengthens Accurate Group’s ability to serve its clients’ valuation needs across the mortgage lending, default and servicing sectors and represents a significant step forward in the company’s mission to offer the most comprehensive solutions to solidify its position as the industry leader in real estate valuations.

“We are excited to welcome Voxtur Appraisal Services seasoned team of professionals and Voxtur clients,” said Paul Doman, President and CEO of Accurate Group. “The acquisition of Voxtur Appraisal Services will provide these appraisal management clients with a wide range of services that drive efficiency and innovation within both organizations and aligns seamlessly with our commitment to excellence. The timing of the transaction also enables the combined businesses to support default and servicing lenders during an expected period of growth.”

Mr. Doman went on to state that Accurate Group expects Voxtur Appraisal Services to operate as a standalone division, retaining its dedicated team, including Al Broadway, Voxtur Appraisal Services President.

“Bringing together the resources of two leading appraisal management companies will provide immediate product and service benefits to both Accurate Group’s and Voxtur’s appraisal management clients,” said Al Broadway, President of Voxtur Appraisal Services. “We expect a seamless transition and uninterrupted service for all clients, and I believe that the combination of our strengths will open up new opportunities and set new industry standards.”

For more information about Accurate Group’s market-leading alternative valuation solutions and its next-generation Archer® appraisal management and title platform, please contact us or visit our website.

About Accurate Group

Accurate Group is a real estate technology and services leader delivering technology-driven property appraisal, title data, analytics and digital closing solutions to banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks, and capital market firms. By combining modern process automation, accurate data and innovative SaaS and mobile technologies, Accurate Group provides its clients with the best combination of speed, quality, regulatory compliance, and price. With Accurate Group, the real estate finance community and consumers benefit from market-leading solutions that enable modern digital frameworks, improve accuracy, lower costs, and improve compliance across all types of real estate loans, mortgage-related assets, and real estate portfolios. Visit www.accurategroup.com.

About Voxtur Appraisal Services

Voxtur Appraisal Services is a nationwide-leading Appraisal Management Company (AMC) committed to providing comprehensive and innovative valuation solutions to banks, credit unions, servicers, non-banks, and capital market firms. We are committed to delivering accurate results while increasing efficiency and maintaining strict adherence to industry compliance standards which, in part, is achieved through collaboration with a network of certified appraisers who consistently meet our stringent quality criteria. Visit www.voxturappraisal.com.

