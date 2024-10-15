Accton Technology Unveils Cutting-Edge Energy-Efficient Networking Solutions for Hyperscale and AI Data Centers

High-density, rack-level solutions with open loop and emersion tank cooling options that meet today’s AI-level data center requirements

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OCP Global Summit 2024 – Accton Technology, a leading provider of open networking and communications solutions, announces its latest advancements in hyperscale data center network technologies, designed to meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) applications. Accton Technology, together with its subsidiary Edgecore Networks, will have live demonstrations of these energy-efficient rack-level network solutions at the OCP Global Summit. Summit attendees will see firsthand how these innovative solutions can be immediately designed into their evolving hyperscale data centers which support the new generation of AI and ML models.





“Working with many of the world’s most demanding infrastructure customers for years, we understand the new connectivity challenges brought forward by AI and ML driven computing with respect to density, performance, and energy-efficiency. And while traditional data center owners and operators have created and refined their designs for decades, the meteoric rise of AI & ML has changed the very core foundations of digital infrastructure,” said Michael KT Lee, Sr. Vice President of R&D Center at Accton, “For customers with existing rack designs and pre-allocated power budgets, we have leadership solutions to connect existing computing power with low-latency, low-power, and programmable routing capabilities. This is particularly beneficial for those who need to integrate their existing computing power across different locations without waiting for the latest GPUs or building new data centers. And for those customers that are planning fresh AI-centric buildouts, with high-power racks compatible with the latest GPUs, these new leading-edge technologies provide leadership network performance while also addressing power consumption and cooling challenges, ensuring efficient and sustainable data center operations.”

Key Accton/Edgecore OCP Booth Highlights:

Scalable AI Networking: Accton’s new AI-generation switching technologies will be on display demonstrating leadership performance and energy efficiency. These platforms will be shown with Edgecore’s advanced SONiC Network Operation System, and also feature full compatibility with any of the other Open Network Operating Systems.

Accton’s new AI-generation switching technologies will be on display demonstrating leadership performance and energy efficiency. These platforms will be shown with Edgecore’s advanced SONiC Network Operation System, and also feature full compatibility with any of the other Open Network Operating Systems. Scale-out technologies: Accton will be demonstrating the latest in advanced optics, power management, liquid open-loop and immersion cooling, and rack management systems. Combined with the core switching platforms, these innovations eliminate traditional deployment constraints, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

By leveraging the combination of cutting-edge technologies being shown at OCP, Accton and Edgecore deliver a comprehensive approach to AI networking that scales without limits. Join Accton in OCP Booth #A4 to learn more about our innovative approach to networking, cooling and energy efficiency and how we are paving the way for the future of AI infrastructure.

