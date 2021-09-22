Accountable Care Organization Southwestern Health Resources Selects ClosedLoop.ai to Predict and Reduce Unplanned Hospital Admissions

National leader in population health leverages ClosedLoop’s explainable artificial intelligence to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClosedLoop.ai, healthcare’s data science platform, today announced a partnership with Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR), a national leader in population health management. ClosedLoop’s explainable artificial intelligence (AI) helps SWHR enhance its analytics capabilities to predict and reduce unplanned hospitalizations, and better identify and understand the unique needs of patients, so it can continue to set the industry standard for population health management.

SWHR participates in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Model, which is Medicare’s highest-risk ACO Model, and has achieved nearly $120 million in savings since 2017. For SWHR, harnessing AI is critical to closing gaps, connecting patients to the right care at the right time, and leveraging patient- and population-level insights to transform outcomes.

“At SWHR, our patient-centered network is committed to innovative care models that are value-based, high-quality, and data-driven. Because of our partnership with ClosedLoop, we’re better able to identify and act on the most impactful opportunities for our physician partners to improve patient results and reduce unnecessary costs,” said Jason Fish, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of SWHR.

ClosedLoop’s explainable AI reimagines the concept of patient risk profiling by shifting away from legacy risk “scores” to comprehensive, personalized forecasts delivered directly into clinical workflows. Each forecast harnesses patient-specific data and surfaces key variables that explain precisely what risks a patient faces and why. It integrates relevant clinical details and links to specific interventions that clinical teams use to prevent adverse events, improve outcomes, and reduce unnecessary costs.

SWHR joins a growing list of innovative healthcare organizations that trust ClosedLoop to address some of their biggest challenges and help achieve the Triple Aim of healthcare — improve individual care and population health and reduce costs. The ClosedLoop healthcare data science platform has deployed hundreds of predictive algorithms that impact over 3 million patients daily. Customers include Healthfirst, New York’s largest nonprofit health plan; Medical Home Network, the largest Medicaid ACO in the U.S.; and Palm Beach Accountable Care Organization, one of the nation’s leading and most successful physician-led ACOs in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

The SWHR deployment leverages the same technology that won ClosedLoop the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge, the largest healthcare-focused AI competition in history. ClosedLoop beat more than 300 of the world’s leading technology and healthcare organizations, including IBM, Mayo Clinic, Merck, and Accenture. ClosedLoop also was recognized as a KLAS Healthcare AI 2020 Top Performer.

“Today’s most innovative leaders in value-based care choose AI solutions to help them attain the Triple Aim of improving individual and population health, as well as reducing costs,” said ClosedLoop CEO and Co-founder Andrew Eye. “We’re committed to helping SWHR, already a national leader in population health, achieve better patient outcomes and save millions in healthcare spending through our partnership.”

About SWHR

Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR), which blends the strengths of University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Texas Health Resources, includes a clinically integrated network of 29 hospital locations and more than 5,500 physicians and other clinicians, and is committed to being the national leader in population health. With more than 650 points of access to care, the network provides higher value and allows patients to access services across a full continuum of medical needs. SWHR serves people across 16 counties in North Texas, coordinating care for more than 730,000 patients, aligned with commercial healthcare plans and Medicare programs. For more information, visit southwesternhealth.org.

About ClosedLoop

ClosedLoop.ai is healthcare’s data science platform. We make it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. Purpose-built and dedicated to healthcare, ClosedLoop combines an intuitive end-to-end machine learning platform with a comprehensive library of healthcare-specific features and model templates. Customers use ClosedLoop’s Explainable AI to drive clinical excellence, operational efficiency, value-based contracts, and enhanced revenue. Winner of the CMS AI Health Outcomes Challenge and named KLAS Healthcare AI Top Performer for 2020, ClosedLoop is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://closedloop.ai/.

