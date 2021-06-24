Accenture Named a Leader in Innovation Consulting Services in Analyst Report

Report recognizes Accenture’s drive to apply innovation for its clients, as well as the breadth of its innovation capabilities and expertise globally

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report, receiving top scores possible in 20 out of the 25 criteria under consideration. The report from the independent research firm includes an analysis of the nine most significant providers of innovation consulting services and evaluates each according to Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

Accenture is recognized as a leader in innovation consulting services, and the top ranked provider in the Current Offering and Market Presence categories. In addition, Accenture achieved the highest possible score in 20 criteria including: Methodologies for Innovation, Innovation Vision, Innovation Culture Transformation Support, and Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Insights.

The report states, “[Accenture’s] approach applies innovation to deliver 360° value for its clients as they drive significant change in areas such as talent management, customer experience, supply chain transformation, and finance, all underpinned by technology platforms and investments.”

“Accenture bases its innovation consulting services on a comprehensive set of standardized processes and tools to drive continuous innovation at scale. It delivers its innovation offering via a team of thousands of experts dedicated to technology, design, industry, functional, and business model innovation in several dozen countries. Their skills cover all innovation disciplines and include practical experience in creating innovation outcomes as well as industry knowledge.”

“Innovation is the thread that runs through Accenture. It is at the core of our purpose — to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity,” said Saideep Raj, global lead for Strategy & Consulting Innovation at Accenture. “We’ve created an innovation network that brings together nearly 5,000 dedicated technology, design, industry, functional and business model innovators in over 35 countries, with skills across all innovation disciplines. Clients are looking for new ways to embrace change and create value, and Forrester’s recognition is further evidence of our ongoing commitment to be a strategic innovation partner to our clients around the world.”

Marc Carrel-Billiard, global lead for Technology Innovation at Accenture, added, “The health, social and economic crises of the past year have created an urgency and purpose for technology innovation. We’ve helped our clients fundamentally reimagine their businesses with innovation at the core of how they operate, allowing them to embrace change and become more agile and resilient. Our positioning in Forrester’s report underscores the success of our approach and is a reflection of the value we deliver to our clients every day.”

