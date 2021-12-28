Accenture Federal Services Wins $87 Million U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a seven-year, $87 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the federal agency responsible for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks.

Working with the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), AFS will support and enhance the Trademark Product Line (TMPL), which manages the entire trademark lifecycle from filing to registration, including attorney examination and adjudication.

“We look forward to bringing the resources of our Accenture Federal Digital Studio with omni-channel digital services and user-centered design to support the USPTO Trademark Product Line IT systems,” said Rasha Nahas, managing director and the U.S. Department of Commerce lead for Accenture Federal Services. “By merging the latest technologies with proven product management practices, we will help the USPTO streamline the entire trademark application process across its lifecycle, including the migration of legacy products.”

As the prime systems integrator, AFS will modernize critical applications and create a DevSecOps infrastructure, while incorporating cloud, cyber, and automation capabilities.

“Accenture Federal Services proudly supports the USPTO mission to ensure that the intellectual property system contributes to a strong global economy, encourages investment in innovation, and fosters entrepreneurial spirit,” said Ruben Thompson, managing director and AFS program manager. “We are excited to be introducing innovative concepts, including cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies across the USPTO portfolio. We look forward to delivering measurable outcomes quickly to help the agency drive faster time-to-delivery and value.”

The contract was awarded through the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle.

